Five New Action Movies Available On Demand For February 2017 That Are Explosive

If you’re looking for new movies to watch that are action-packed there are a handful of titles available On Demand (pay-per-view) for February 2017. As genre fans anxiously await new movies in 2017 like Justice League and Kong: Skull Island, there are plenty of films from 2016 that’s new to On Demand to tie them over. Similar to horror, the “action” genre is often appreciated more by audiences than by the critics; the titles listed below are fan-favorites, although some critics did enjoy a few of the movies. If you like your action flicks filled with explosions and plenty of thrills, then you will most likely enjoy the films listed below.

Deepwater Horizon

This edge-of-your-seat thriller is based on the true story of the 2010 historical disaster regarding the Deepwater Horizon oil rig that exploded causing the worst oil spill in U.S. history. This action film does a great job of showing the true heroes that arise in the face of disaster. But it will leave you with more questions than answers as to how such a thing can happen.

Inferno

This is the third installment of a Robert Langdon (portrayed by Tom Hanks) movie based on a Dan Brown novel. Like the previous two movies (The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons), the critics didn’t appreciate this title but Langdon fans certainly did. IMDB provides the synopsis for one of the most thrilling new movies On Demand for 2017.

“When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to stop a madman from unleashing a global virus that would wipe out half of the world’s population.”

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Though this title wasn’t as popular as its predecessor, this film still has plenty of over-the-top action. This time Reacher (portrayed by Tom Cruise) must clear his name, and in order to do so he has to uncover the truth behind a government conspiracy. During his journey he discovers a secret about his past that could impact his future.

The Accountant

A math savant (Christian Wolff portrayed by Ben Affleck) works as an accountant for some of the world’s most nefarious criminals. He takes on a lawful client, a robotics company, and discovers a multi-million dollar discrepancy. But as he gets closer to learning the truth the Treasury Department is close on his tail, and the bodies and explosions start adding up.

Alongside Affleck co-stars an all-star cast: Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow. ReelViews describes why this is one of the most popular new action movies.

“[This] is a superhero movie. Despite not being based on an existing comic book (a welcome change)…A movie that could easily have been familiar, disposable entertainment but it is made with sufficient competence and energy to capture the viewer’s attention and linger a little after the end credits have rolled.”

Suicide Squad

U.S. Intelligence assembles a team of incarcerated super villains to defeat a supernatural entity in this action-packed thrill ride. Considering all of the negative press this movie got, most viewers were pleasantly surprised of how much they enjoyed this film. Many considered it one of the best comic book movies of 2016 for sheer action, and it remains one of the most rented titles of February 2017. Plus, action fans get to see Deadshot, The Joker, Harley Quinn, Boomerang, Slipknot, Diablo, Katana, and other villains all in one film.

OTHER MOVIE ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

New Movies 2016: Eight Highly-Rated Movies New To On Demand & DVD

New Movies 2017: Five Of The Best Action Movies To Look Forward To

Best New Movies For Families That Adults Will Like

The Six Best Movies Of 2016 That Are Truly Scary

Best Action Movies New To Netflix In 2017

The Top Ten Best Movies Of 2016

From Deepwater Horizon to Suicide Squad, some of the best new action movies are featured On Demand for February 2017.

[Featured Image by Columbia Pictures]