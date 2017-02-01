Donald Trump: Most Disliked President In 60 Years Of American History

The 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump is seeming to be making records but not the good one. In his 8 days in office, Donald Trump has become the most disliked president with the most disapproval rating of 51 percent.

According to Addicting Info, Trump is the most hated newly inaugurated president in 60 years of American history. The site further notes that 90 percent of Republicans support him and 81 percent of Democrats disapprove of him.

“The lack of support for the president-elect means that Democrats can oppose him when they believe they should. They can be confident that there’s no pressure for them to support him out of fear of his political prowess and political power, because his coattails look a little more like a T-shirt,” said Jesse Ferguson, who campaigned for Clinton, to Politico.

According to recently released Gallup Polling, Donald Trump’s disapproval ratings are far worse than Richard Nixon and George W. Bush, who faced tough term years. The survey released is tracked on daily basis and is based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults.

“President Donald Trump is the first elected president in Gallup’s polling history to receive an initial job approval rating below the majority level. He starts his term in office with 45% of Americans approving of the way he is handling his new job, 45% disapproving and 10% yet to form an opinion. Trump now holds the record for the lowest initial job approval rating as well as the highest initial disapproval rating in Gallup surveys dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower.”

Not only this, President Trump’s approval ratings are also the lowest among all the presidents. Former President Bill Clinton took 573 days to hit 50 percent disapproval rating. George Bush senior had good 1,336 days in hand before reaching majority disapproval. Donald Trump has reached a majority disapproval in a record time of just 8 days.

Trump’s first week in office made almost entire America protest against him. The controversies and his executive orders have not pleased the majority of the population. The executive order on immigration ban from seven Muslim countries, popularly being called as Muslim Ban, saw most people out in front of major U.S. airports protesting against the move that divides people based on their faith or religion.

Mr. Trump’s decision on Obamacare and withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal also caught a lot of heat from the general public. The fund cutting on abortion sparked outrage among women worldwide. Within one day in office and more than 750,000 people joined hands in Women’s March, Telegraph reported.

According to Washington Post, Trump’s disapproval ratings are not lowest for the first time. He is disliked before he took office.

“Trump will take office as the most disliked, least trusted president in modern history.”

The polls further revealed that around 44 percent of Americans feel that Donald Trump will divide the country rather than uniting it. Many celebrities have since then come forward to protest against Trump’s moves.

Aston Kutcher recently voiced on Twitter that refugee ban is not justified, his wife Mila Kunis came to America as an immigrant.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now! We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.”

In addition, Stranger Things casts’ acceptance speech by David Harbour won hearts of everyone. During the SAG Awards, Harbour’s speech made a powerful statement of letting people destroy the weak and divide them.

“As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we… will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home, we will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters, and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised, and we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility.”

British actor Dev Patel also condemned Trump’s Muslim Ban as “horrible and divisive.” Even international companies like eBay, Google, and IKEA have joined hands to protect refugees’ rights. Protest against Donald Trump are getting stronger as more and more people, companies and celebrities take stand against his executive order.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]