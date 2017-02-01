NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Trade Latest, Contract, Family Speculation

NBA trade rumors continue to grow in New York, where the Knicks seem intent on actively shopping for any and all offers from other teams that would allow them to entertain a potential Carmelo Anthony trade.

Anthony — who has been with the team since a 2011 three-team deal between his Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves — has a no-trade clause that will certainly allow the 32-year-old star small forward to ultimately dictate where he ultimately ends up.

Still, a Carmelo Anthony trade seems to be the Knicks’ number one priority heading into the NBA’s February 23 deadline, with various media outlets speculating on rumored landing spots with various teams, including — but certainly not limited to — the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers, among others.

NBA trade rumors, however, mean nothing to Carmelo when compared to the safety and security of his family, and, in particular, his nine-year-old son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony and wife, actress La La Anthony.

Kiyan, obviously, only has memories of living in the Big Apple.

“That’s more about what I care about,” said the Knicks star, recently, per the New York Post. Anthony continued:

My family, my son being comfortable in New York at an age now where he gets an opportunity to understand being in New York, having a home here, having friends here, my wife working there, having opportunities there. I think about that more so than my decision for my career. At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision, but I think more about what my family is thinking, what they’re going to go through if anything was to happen.

For that reason, NBA trade rumors regarding a potential Carmelo Anthony trade might be considered short-sighted, at best.

At the end of the day, “Melo’s” option to void any potential Knicks trade is likely the sole determinant of where the former nine-time NBA all-star ends up.

For example, a Boston Globe story this week identified the Celtics as one of the front-runners to acquire Anthony’s services, while also noting that the star player would more-than-likely be happy to make the almost 200-mile trek north.

This NBA trade rumor, in particular, was quickly dismissed by Carmelo himself.

“I don’t know what to say about that or how to say it,” said the Knicks star, also per the Post. “[A Boston swap is] not something I’m thinking about. I haven’t told anybody anything. I haven’t had that conversation with anybody.”

The highly frustrated NBA trade rumors subject would then continue, noting “Every day is a new team and, ‘Melo said this, Melo said that.’ Melo hasn’t said anything yet. That’s what I will say: Melo hasn’t said anything.”

With that said, Carmelo Anthony trade speculation does seem to have some meat to it.

After all, Knicks’ president Phil Jackson and General Manager Steve Mills have talked extensively about NBA trade rumors regarding all Knicks players in the past. This fact seems especially illuminating in light of the team’s below-.500 win/loss record this season.

This public admission, which has been noted on several occasions, seems by many to be a definitive shot directly at Anthony, who is the team’s star player.

For that reason, a Carmelo Anthony trade should not be considered beyond reach despite the player’s seeming family concerns.

Said Anthony of the NBA trade rumors to the Post, “It’s more what direction the organization wants to go. If they feel like they want to go in a different direction, and rebuild and start fresh, that’s something I will consider.”

Apparently, no Carmelo Anthony trade offer can truly be considered off the table.

