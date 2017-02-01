Karlie Kloss Refuses To Discuss Taylor Swift Friendship, Cancels Appearance

Karlie Kloss reportedly canceled an interview with Sunrise morning show because she didn’t want to talk about her friendship with Taylor Swift on the program.

Although the details surrounding the incident aren’t crystal clear, a new report suggests the model backed out of the appearance due to the series’ refusal to agree to her interview terms, which also included a political ban.

According to a source quoted, via a Daily Mail report on February 1, Karlie Kloss was scheduled to appear on Sunrise on the morning of January 31, but “backed out at the last minute.”

In addition to not wanting to be asked about her friendship with Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss also requested that politics be left out of the interview. As fans may have heard, Kloss has been tied the the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency due to her relationship with Joshua Kushner, the brother-in-law of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. However, after hearing Kloss’ requests, the program reportedly made no guarantees that the topics would be left out of the interview and were ultimately told that she would not be participating with the program.

“I won’t tell my private information because I value my friendships,” Karlie Kloss told the Daily Telegraph in an interview after the fact. “I’m happy to be here to work with David Jones and that’s what I want to focus on.”

The Daily Telegraph went on to reveal that during Karlie Kloss’ time in Australia, her interviews have been closely monitored by not one, but five managers who are reportedly making an effort to avoid any “curly questions.”

After allegedly backing out of the Sunrise interview, Karlie Kloss took to the red carpet for David Jones alongside David Jones regulars, Jessica Gomes and Jesinta Campbell.

While it is unclear why Karlie Kloss doesn’t want to discuss her friendship with Taylor Swift, it may have something to do with the controversy she was tied into months ago after making an odd comment about Swift’s nemesis, Kim Kardashian.

After Kardashian had slammed Swift during an interview with GQ magazine, claiming she was well-aware of the release of her husband Kanye West’s song, “Famous,” Karlie Kloss told the UK’s The Times that she found Kardashian to be “lovely.”

“I think [Kim Kardashian]’s been a lovely person to me in the past,” Karlie Kloss told the outlet of the woman behind a leaked phone conversation between Swift and West.

Following backlash regarding her comment, Karlie Kloss released a statement to fans, claiming she will always have Taylor Swift’s back.

“I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words,” Karlie Kloss wrote. “Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers. [A]nd I will never be the girl that you can use to pit women against each other. That isn’t me.”

Months later, a report by OK! Magazine suggested that Taylor Swift was attempting to micromanage every aspect of their friendship, which had led Karlie Kloss to cut ties with the singer.

“Karlie decided she’s had enough,” an alleged source reportedly revealed, via Gossip Cop. “She’s the sweetest girl you could meet, but she’s not going to let Taylor push her around. [Karlie] tried to discuss her feelings with Taylor, but Tay wasn’t having it — and now she’s urging their mutual friends to pick sides.”

According to the report, which Gossip Cop has since shot down, Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt are supertight with Karlie Kloss and wouldn’t be open to the idea of shutting her out. Instead, the women were reportedly hoping to settle their personal issues during a sit-down with the singer.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]