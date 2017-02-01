James Kennedy Inheritance: Did ‘Pump Rules’ Star Get Money From George Michael?

James Kennedy is trying to turn his life around after he struggled with emotional issues and alcohol problems last year while filming Vanderpump Rules. James was drinking too much even though he wanted to turn his life around. His parents had split up, he was emotional over his father leaving him behind, and he felt that he was losing his friends. James even struggled to keep his job as a DJ at both SUR and PUMP because Lisa Vanderpump was concerned about his drinking. He was eventually fired, and some people believe that he has been able to stay afloat financially because he benefitted from the death of George Michael.

According to a new Bravo report, James Kennedy is now revealing that George Michael was his godfather and had been a close family friend for many years. They used to be close when Kennedy was little, and when he sat down with Andy Cohen this week, Kennedy reflected on his relationship with the famous singer when he was just a little boy.

“You know he was just Uncle George, really. He didn’t really give me advice. I was very young. I wasn’t into music yet. I was like a baby. He was just Uncle George and [he’d] pop me on his lap and stuff like that,” James Kennedy has revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week, sharing that he knew exactly who George Michael was when he was little. “I knew he was a singer like, ‘Uncle George is a singer.’ It’s not like I didn’t [know] who he was at the time.”

Big bear yesterday! was so fun pic.twitter.com/wIAyrpwmIm — WHITE KANYE (@itsjameskennedy) January 19, 2017

Many people assumed that James Kennedy and George Michael were still in speaking terms before his death. However, it sounds like James’ father and the famous singer got into an argument that caused a split between them. According to Bravo, Kennedy’s father, Andros Georgiou, worked as the managing director of Aegean Records, which was the label that George started back in the mid-90s. They eventually had a falling out, but James Kennedy and his father were shocked, surprised, and hurt by Michael’s sudden death in December.

“[It was a] very sad time. My dad actually recently moved back to London, so I was gonna go visit him and basically knock on George’s door in the New Year but a week later, on Christmas, obviously [we] got the news, and it was heartbreaking. I still had to come out to England and pretty much spent time with my dad and just talked, and it was a crazy, crazy time,” James Kennedy explained to Andy, sharing that he never got the chance to talk to George lately.

It’s possible that Kennedy never talked to the famous singer after he had a falling out with James’ father. However, the tabloids ran wild with stories that James Kennedy got quite the inheritance after his death in December. But if James got money, he doesn’t know it yet. And the reason why he was possibly left out of the will is because he hadn’t seen the singer since he was about 10- or 12-years-old.

Problems of watching both Shameless & Vanderpump Rules: can’t tell the difference between Lip Gallagher & James Kennedy pic.twitter.com/sLGO52FD1K — Annie Wuest (@itsanniewuest) January 16, 2017

“Yeah I’ve heard about that. Honestly I’ve been told nothing so far, so those are all just tabloids talking the usual stuff,” James Kennedy explains about the inheritance rumors, adding, “I want to say when I was about 12 or so. 10 or 12,” was the last time they saw one another.

What do you think of James Kennedy’s relationship with his godfather? Are you surprised that he was planning on reaching out to George Michael over the Christmas holidays? And do you think the singer left him money in his inheritance?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]