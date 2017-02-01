‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Week 6 Spoilers: Nick Viall Faces Fresh Drama, Major Tears

The Bachelor spoilers for Week 6 tease that Nick Viall will be facing fresh drama from his ladies as he makes difficult cuts and has chaotic dates. Viewers were left hanging once again at the end of the last show without a rose ceremony and there are said to be some tense moments ahead when the February 6 show kicks into gear.

Nick Viall had to tackle a two-on-one date with Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan, and after plenty of drama, he eliminated Taylor and kept Corinne. ABC’s Bachelor spoilers for Week 6 detail that Taylor will crash Nick’s alone time with Corinne and confront him about his decision to eliminate her, but viewers shouldn’t expect Viall to change his mind.

Gossip guru Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that the cocktail party will be canceled and at the rose ceremony Nick will eliminate Alexis Waters, Jaimi King, and Josephine Tutman. From there, Viall and his remaining nine bachelorettes head to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands and Kristina Schulman gets her first one-on-one date.

ABC teases that Nick will find Kristina to be enigmatic, mysterious, and intriguing, and Bachelor spoilers for Week 6 note that she will open up to him about some heartbreak from her past. Schulman was adopted from Russia as a young child and it sounds as if she will tell Nick quite a bit about what she went through when she was young. Reality Steve teases that she does get a rose during the date that takes place at the Annaberg Ruins on the island of St. John.

The next group date involves six of the ladies and there will be drama and tears. Vanessa Grimaldi, Danielle Maltby, and Jasmine Goode will face off against Raven Gates, Rachel Lindsay and Corinne Olympios in an epic volleyball battle. The Bachelor spoilers for Week 6 reveal that while the winning team was supposed to get alone time with Viall, the losing team ended up crying so much that all of the ladies got to stick around for the after party.

Raven is said to get the group date rose and Viall decides to eliminate Jasmine during the after party. Viewers can seemingly expect a bit of drama during this, however, as Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that Jasmine angles to throw the Bachelor off his game when she tells him that she had previously slept with a friend of his. It sounds as if this dramatic exit does rattle him a bit, and he then faces yet another two-on-one excursion.

There was plenty of drama with the two-on-one involving Olympios and Nolan and the latest Bachelor spoilers for Week 6 tease that this next outing has a fair amount of drama as well. Reality Steve’s teasers indicate that Whitney Fransway and Danielle Lombard get to head out on this one and the trio will take a helicopter to a private island. Viall ends up eliminating Fransway and she gets left on the island as he flies away with Lombard.

It seems that Danielle will be feeling pretty confident after Whitney’s elimination, as she reportedly opens up to Nick and tells him that she’s falling in love with him. The Bachelor spoilers for Week 6 from Reality Steve reveal that Viall will hesitate over this declaration and he’ll eliminate Danielle as well. When he heads back to his hotel after the two-on-one he’ll pull the remaining six bachelorettes together and break down into tears as he worries that perhaps this fourth stint looking for love within the franchise won’t be successful after all.

Teasers suggest that the February 6 show ends at this point, and there apparently is no rose ceremony in St. Thomas because all of the eliminations already took place. Nick and his final six ladies will head off to the Bahamas for Week 7 where Corinne is said to sneak off to Viall’s room to try to spend some quality alone time with him.

However, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers hint that Corinne will be turned down. Week 7 also features a second one-on-one for Vanessa, a group date that involves swimming with sharks, and one-on-one dates for both Rachel and Danielle. Maltby gets eliminated during her time with Viall and Kristina is sent home at the rose ceremony.

Who does Nick Viall pick on The Bachelor according to Reality Steve’s spoilers? He has detailed which lady scores that final rose and it sounds as if viewers will be seeing a lot more of this bachelorette with her beau during the next couple of shows. ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season continues with the Week 6 antics airing on Monday, February 6 and fans are anxious to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Matt Sayles/Invision for Just Jared/AP Images]