Selena Gomez’s Mom Speaks Out Amid Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez’s mom is speaking out amid rumors Selena’s friendship with longtime friend Taylor Swift could be on the rocks.

After months of reports claiming that Taylor and Selena could be locked in a pretty nasty feud following Gomez’s rehab stint last year, Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey is now sharing a sweet message about Swift on social media.

Teefey commented on a recent collage of Gomez uploaded to Instagram by a fan, calling her friendship with Taylor “one of the sweetest friendships” her daughter has ever had.

THANK YOU SO SO MUCH FOR COMMENT MY PIC, IT MEANS A LOT FOR ME❤❤ A photo posted by ❃sᴘᴀɴɪsʜ sᴇʟᴇɴᴀᴛᴏʀ❃ (@ingomezhugs) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

The original image uploaded to Instagram on January 31 by fan @InGomezHugs displayed four snaps of Selena hugging her mom, Taylor, her boyfriend The Weeknd, and her fans, to which Mandy commented that her favorite of the sweet photos was actually the image showing Gomez and Swift hugging on the red carpet at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Commenting on the image from the official account of her production company @kicked2thecurbproductions, Mandy wrote on the fan’s upload, “Obviously I love all the pics but, I love the honest love hug between her and Taylor!”

“Since they met, it’s sincerely one of the sweetest friendships,” Teffey added of Gomez’s years long friendship with Swift, just days after Selena gushed about her mom on the social media site.

Gomez’s mom’s sweet message about Selena and Taylor’s friendship comes amid a whole lot of speculation surrounding the current status of their famously close relationship, as rumors have been swirling in recent weeks that Gomez and Swift may have hit a bump in the road.

Radar Online first claimed last year that Selena may have ended her friendship with Taylor after exiting rehab for complications related to lupus, claiming that Gomez had undergone somewhat of a friendship purge and that Swift “no longer made the cut.”

“Since Selena got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life,” a source said in December, claiming that the famously close friends were now locked in a feud after growing apart in recent months.

“Taylor, unfortunately, does not make the cut anymore,” added the site’s insider after fans noted that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, who have made no secret of their friendship in the past, hadn’t been spotted out or on social media together in several months.

The feud rumors between Selena and Taylor then only continued to escalate in the weeks that followed, boiling over once again after Gomez was spotted out with new boyfriend The Weeknd at a John Mayer concert.

Hollywood Life confirmed that Gomez and her new man attended Mayer’s show, but claiming that Selena had broke the “girl code” for publicly supporting John, who famous dated Swift back in 2009.

Notably, Swift and Mayer didn’t exactly end their relationship on the best terms, which had fans speculating that Selena and Taylor may no longer be friends.

The feud claims then continued to hit the headlines, as Hollywood Life then went on to allege that Selena’s boyfriend allegedly slammed Swift after supposedly telling friends that he feels as though the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer’s dating life is a “joke.”

An insider alleged earlier this month that The Weeknd is ready to do all he can to keep his new relationship with Selena out of the public eye, claiming that he feared flaunting their relationship in the way that Swift has done with some of her famous exes.

“He wants to be known as an artist and the relationship can thrive behind closed doors,” a source revealed of the singer, before claiming that The Weeknd then threw a serious diss in Swift’s direction by supposedly telling friends that “he doesn’t want his relationships to become a Taylor type joke.”

Selena and Taylor are yet to comment on the feud accusations, though the slew of reports came shortly after OK! Magazine alleged that Selena and Taylor were supposedly “not so close” anymore, despite their years of friendship.

What do you think of Selena Gomez’s mom’s sweet words about Taylor Swift after months of feud reports?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner and Mark Davis/Getty Images]