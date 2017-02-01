Jessa Duggar And Ben Seewald Confirm They Plan To Adopt In The Future

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are getting ready to welcome their second child into the world any day now. She is officially due tomorrow, but fans are expecting that she may deliver later this week and possibly even into the weekend. Duggar and Seewald know the gender of their second child but have not revealed it to the world. No name has been chosen yet, and if it is anything like it was with their first child, it could be days before the baby is named.

There has been a lot of talk about what the future holds for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. They have talked about wanting a large family, with children both biologically theirs and through adoption. According to People, Jessa Duggar confirmed that they will be adopting in the future. She talked about having to upgrade their home before it happens; right now, they are only in a two-bedroom home with soon-to-be two children. There is some debate between Duggar and Seewald about how they will approach the adoption. They could do it outright, or they could foster with the intent to adopt as well. Jessa has a heart for children, and if nothing else, she will make some child very happy one day through adoption.

????????first – second ???????? #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Fans of Counting On are on baby watch for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s newest edition. She had a rough delivery with her first child, and there is speculation that she may agree to a hospital birth this time around. She has been less active on social media over the last few weeks as she prepares for the birth of her second child. There have been rumors circulating that Duggar will be having another boy. They decided to keep the gender a secret again because it is something they deem personal and for themselves in a world where their lives are scrutinized daily. A baby shower was thrown, and in lieu of gifts, the couple chose a more practical route.

After Jessa Duggar gives birth to her second child, it looks like she will be working on the adoption route. Finding a new home will be first on the list, but after that, she intends to put her plan into motion. Both Duggar and Ben Seewald are excited about expanding their family by helping a child or children in need. It is unclear whether they will foster first, but it is the more affordable way to go when talking about adoption. Fans have wondered whether being foster parents would interfere with Counting On and the regulations put into place for foster children and their privacy.

The idea that Jessa Duggar has a heart for adoption isn’t surprising. She has talked a lot about her hopes of being a mother and raising a big family. At just 24-years-old, Duggar will have two children of her own. Ben Seewald has been supportive of her dreams of a big family, which has helped to make things easy as their second child is ready to be born. As the time draws near, Duggar will likely inform her followers of their plans. Right now, the focus is on delivering a happy and healthy baby and expanding their living quarters.

Counting On is currently airing on Monday nights on the TLC network. Jessa Duggar is very pregnant as she is helping her sister Jinger prepare for her wedding and life as a married woman. The two have always been very close, and this process is definitely taking a toll on their bond. With Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald expecting their second child any day now, family being near is more important than ever.

[Featured Image by Ben Seewald/Twitter]