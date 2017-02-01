Kim Zolciak On Exit From ‘RHOA’: Was She Fired For Attacking The Camera Crew?

Kim Zolciak announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta a few years ago, as her co-stars didn’t understand why she didn’t want to prioritize them in her schedule. Zolciak was pregnant at the time and she told her co-stars that she couldn’t travel with them on their annual cast trip. Zolciak would prefer to stay at home with her husband, so when she decided to leave the show, Zolciak walked out of a cafe and Kroy Biermann pushed a cameraman to give his wife some space. This was the last fans saw of Kim and Kroy on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new tweet, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that she wasn’t fired from the show because her husband pushed a cameraman away from her at a time where she was pregnant and leaving the ladies behind at a cafe. As Zolciak explains, they walked out of the show and they were granted a spin-off show because fans wanted to follow Kim on her own journey. It was clear that with a baby on the way, Zolciak had no interest in traveling with women, who got into fights.

“Damn Kim Zolciak really wants to come back to #RHOA.. remember when her & Kroy attacked the camera crew???” one person wrote about Kim Zolciak’s exit from the hit Bravo show, to which Kim replied, “Sweetheart I walked away don’t get it twisted! Attacked the camera crew nice try! Rolling into Season 6 of Don’t be Tardy.”

Of course, Kim’s spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy, has been very successful. They are currently gearing up to film the sixth season of the show and Kim has been begging Andy Cohen to extend the show from 22 minutes to 43 minutes, which would be the same length as The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Many fans have been asking for this request, but Andy has yet to honor these wishes. At present time, Don’t Be Tardy remains in the half-an-hour time slot after five seasons, and he has not hinted that the show will be extended.

But there have been many rumors about Kim Zolciak possibly returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Zolciak has launched her own skincare line called Kashmere Kollections and one can imagine that she wants to promote this skincare product. While she does have Don’t Be Tardy as a platform to market her business, she may not be making the same money as she did when she was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And now that her husband isn’t playing football anymore, the family has been rumored to be looking for money and opportunities.

Last year, Kroy Biermann was let go from the Atlanta Falcons after his contract ended. Several NFL teams expressed interest in him and he was briefly signed to the Buffalo Bills. But within a week, Kroy was let go and he hasn’t been signed at all throughout the 2016 and 2017 season. What’s even more heartbreaking is that Kroy’s old team, the Falcons, could possibly win the Super Bowl, as they are playing the New England Patriots this upcoming Sunday. Kim could be making an appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s season finale, which could be a nice entrance to the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s comment that she wasn’t fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Do you think she should return to the show because many of the women from the past are returning, including Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton?

