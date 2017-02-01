‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Out With Boyfriend Gary Anderson

Christina El Moussa has finally confirmed her new romance with Gary Anderson.

After several weeks of rumors regarding the Flip or Flop star’s relationship, which reportedly began a few months after she split from her now-estranged husband, Tarek, Christina El Moussa has stepped out with her former family contractor in Southern California.

“They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync,” a witness told In Touch Weekly magazine on February 1, adding that the pair was seen at his home the night before.

“[Christina El Moussa] looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!” the witness said. “They had big smiles. You could see the spark is there.”

According to the magazine’s report, Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend allegedly enjoyed an hour-long stroll through an upscale neighborhood near Anderson’s home in Yorba Linda on January 26. In photos, Christina El Moussa was seen holding onto her boyfriend’s arm as they walked in fitness attire.

“Gary seems enamored with [Christina El Moussa],” another witness said of Anderson, who reportedly picked up a bouquet of flowers on January 27.

Meanwhile, Christina El Moussa enjoys the fact that Anderson is so much more mature than her estranged husband, with whom she shares two young children, daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 1.

“It’s a safe relationship, and she’s happy with him,” an HGTV insider said. “Gary’s been there for her while she’s gone through hell with Tarek.”

Christina El Moussa parted ways with Tarek in May of last year after a bizarre incident at their home. As a report by TMZ revealed in December of last year, when the Flip or Flop stars first confirmed the end of their relationship, 11 deputies responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” after Tarek ran out of his back door and ventured off onto a nearby hiking trail.

Following the initial report, it was revealed that Christina El Moussa’s current boyfriend had actually served as a witness to the incident after he saw Tarek leave his home, where a crying and shaking Christina El Moussa reportedly remained.

TMZ noted that Gary Anderson, who has done work for Tarek and Christina El Moussa in the past, was at a neighbor’s house when the incident took place. Then, months later, his friendship with Christina El Moussa turned romantic.

#FlipOrFlop‘s Christina El Moussa is reportedly dating the family contractor, Gary Anderson — get the details: https://t.co/nHZCmcnWcM pic.twitter.com/iU3hItEpT6 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 16, 2016

In other Christina El Moussa news, the television star is reportedly hoping to land her own spinoff series following the end of Flip or Flop.

“Christina has been trying to pitch her own show for months,” an HGTV insider recently revealed to Life & Style magazine. “She truly wants to have her own career and wants to be separated from Tarek in every way… Christina feels like she was put through hell with Tarek. After trying to keep their marriage together for years, she just couldn’t put up with him anymore.”

The report also suggested that Christina El Moussa’s relationship with Gary Anderson had begun much sooner than she led on.

“Christina grew close to Gary,” a source told the magazine. “Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.”

Then, in May of 2016, the source added, “Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary.”

To see more of Christina El Moussa and her estranged husband, Tarek, tune into Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]