‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Series Fan Favorite Officially Leaving The Show

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers are in and it looks like a fan favorite is about the leave the show for good! There’s been a lot of speculation that the fan favorite is actor Justin Chambers, who has been with the show since its inception in 2004. Currently, Chambers’ character Alex Karev, is in a ton of trouble with the law, and might lose his medical license, but even more pertinent, his freedom.

Grey’s Anatomy fans know that Alex is currently facing jail time for beating up Dr. DeLuca after he walked in on DeLuca taking care of his then inebriated girlfriend Jo and got the wrong idea. Alex went into a blind rage and beat up Dr. DeLuca so bad that he almost ended his life, nevermind his career as a surgeon.

A prior Grey’s Anatomy spoilers post revealed that Dr. DeLuca was pressing charges against Dr. Karev. Ahead of Grey’s Anatomy’s winter break, we learned that despite Meredith’s protests, Alex was going to talk to the DA about taking a plea deal, so he could avoid going to prison for years. In a preview, we find out that his sentence would be 30 years t0 life. Instead of possibly facing life in prison, Alex thought he would be better off if he accepted the deal and go to prison for two years. That said, he would completely torpedo his career as a pediatric surgeon.

#hollywood ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sneak Peek: Will Alex Go To Jail In The Midseason Premiere? — Watch https://t.co/kX0u652n5A pic.twitter.com/atqKM33UxF — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) January 26, 2017

His other motivation behind this was that if he went on trial, his ex-girlfriend Jo would have to testify. This didn’t seem like a big deal, but she revealed to Alex right before he made his decision that her name isn’t Jo Wilson. She finally told him what Grey’s Anatomy’s fans have known for some time, which is that she made up her identity because she’s still hiding from her abusive husband.

Although this is a convincing exit for Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that someone else is leaving the hit ABC drama. According to TV Line, its fan favorite and series regular Jerrika Hinton (Dr. Stephanie Edwards) who is leaving the series. The outlet broke the news with an announcement, but Grey’s Anatomy fans might have seen this coming if they follow news about the actress. Hinton, who has been a regular on Grey’s Anatomy since season 12, has been testing the waters outside of the hit medical drama show. First, Hinton was cast in another Shonda Rhimes pilot called Toast. Originally, it was said if the comedy pilot was ordered to series that Hinton would try to do both series, but the new show was never picked up by ABC. Now, Hinton is heading to HBO in a series by Alan Ball.

The Grey’s Anatomy spoilers article didn’t reveal how they will write out Dr. Edwards, but it can go one of two ways. The first option is to kill the character off so she can’t return to the show (this is if the writers are done with featuring ghosts, like Denny Duquette,) or they could phase her out of the show, leaving a door open for her to make small appearances, like they did last year for series regular Sara Ramirez, who departed the show with little fanfare during last year’s season finale.

As for Grey’s favorite reformed bad boy Alex? Viewers will probably find out if he takes the plea deal in the upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy. While it doesn’t look likely that he will, considering Justin Chambers seems comfortable with remaining on the show, creator Shonda Rhimes may have other plans that Grey’s Anatomy fans don’t know about.

A Grey’s Anatomy spoilers post via Christian Post included some insight from actress Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Arizona Robbins.) When asked about Alex’s fate on the show, Capshaw told Variety, “You’re going to find out whether or not he really goes and what happens and what could get him out or what could keep him in. You’re going to see it all.”

Looks like we’re not getting to the bottom of this mystery just yet.

What do you think about the latest Grey’s Anatomy spoilers?

