Big Update On Mick Foley’s Hip Surgery, Could New ‘RAW’ GM Be Named Soon?

It appears to be all systems go for Mick Foley’s hip surgery, and if his latest update on his medical situation is any sign, a new Monday Night RAW GM could be named in his place.

As someone who had oftentimes wrestled with reckless abandon, taking in-ring bumps that most wouldn’t dare to take, it sadly isn’t surprising that Mick Foley is paying for those bumps years after he had last wrestled. He’s played a key role in recent months, serving as RAW’s general manager since the July 2016 brand split. But it might not be much longer before Foley gets the hip replacement surgery he badly needs. In December, Foley announced that he would be needing the operation, but doesn’t have the health insurance he needs to defray its costs, wrote Fox News.

In a Facebook post made earlier today, Mick Foley announced that he has been cleared for hip surgery following a couple of tense months where he had to deal with not having medical insurance. But with Mick insured once again, he said that he should be ready for his right hip replacement procedure as soon as he’s got some free time in his schedule. The operation, however, would require him to stay home for several weeks, wrote the 51-year-old on-air authority figure.

“The bad news is that a hip replacement will not allow me to fly for about six weeks, due to potential blood clotting issues – which can be fatal. Really nothing to play around with.”

Interestingly, Foley added that the “good news” of his current situation is that WWE could potentially write him off television and free him up for surgery by removing him from his general manager post.

“The good news is that the GM position doesn’t offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events.”

Regarding the reason why Mick Foley needs hip surgery, the WWE Hall of Famer reiterated that such a procedure is necessary because of all the bumps he has taken during his time as a wrestler. He credited his recent weight loss and fellow WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page’s DDP Yoga program as reasons why he’s been able to keep up with the demands of regularly flying and appearing on TV as the RAW GM, but admitted that it’s not easy to do so due to his hip.

“While I defied The expectations of some wrestlers who predicted I would be in a wheelchair by the time I was 40, I certainly was having trouble getting around by the time I hit 50. While losing 100 pounds, and practicing DDP Yoga have been game-changers that have allowed me the opportunity to take on this job with all the travel it involves, I’m still having a difficult time getting around. Did not realize how noticeable my limping was until I watched these past Holy Foley episodes.”

I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? ????just saying???? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017

Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon! https://t.co/su19Xofaei — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017

If Monday Night RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon would really need to hire a new GM and fire Foley in storyline after months of both authority figures not getting along, who would it be? There could be many more candidates to emerge, but for now, the leading candidate may be a woman best known as the manager and real-life wife of former United States Champion Rusev.

A few weeks ago, Lana had seemingly stepped up to the challenge, tweeting that Foley might want to hire her as associate general manager. Minutes later, Foley responded, saying that the “RAW GM job just might be up for grabs soon.”

As for the timing, ComicBook.com speculated in January that the transition may take place in the run-up to WrestleMania 33, but as of recent Monday Night RAW episodes, there hasn’t been any serious tension between Stephanie and Mick, save for the time when McMahon was giving Foley a negative in-ring “job evaluation” on the January 9 RAW, only for The Undertaker to interrupt.

Regardless of who gets to replace him as RAW GM, the news of Mick Foley’s hip surgery getting cleared and him getting his insurance back should bode well for the man who has often dubbed himself as the “Hardcore Legend.”

