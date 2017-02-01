Sheree Whitfield On Fight: ‘I Can See Why Porsha Could Have Felt Attacked’

Sheree Whitfield is back this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after being just a friend of the wives last year. Last year, Sheree was just a friend of the wives, but she managed to stir up drama for all of the cast members. And Whitfield was so successful in rattling some feathers that Bravo offered her a full-time role on the show. But Whitfield is an interesting character on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as Sheree gets involved in the drama from a distance. During the fight that took place between Porsha Williams and her co-stars during the dinner on last week’s episode, Sheree sat quietly back and watched everything unfold.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now opening up about the drama that happened during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when all of the ladies got together to have dinner. The ladies got together to discuss a possible cast trip as Phaedra Parks had the idea of going camping. Just days prior, she had been in Michigan at a camp to support the children who had been victims of the Flint Water Crisis, and maybe she was inspired by being out in the wilderness.

Sheree Whitfield Hit With Nearly $300K In Tax Liens https://t.co/HCCElE4UZD pic.twitter.com/A56rDx89oU — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 18, 2017

But during the dinner, things quickly went crazy. Kenya Moore wanted to know how Porsha Williams’ anger management classes were going if they were going on a trip together. And while Kenya may have asked her in a provocative way, things got even more heated when Kandi Burruss joined the conversation. But Sheree Whitfield remained silent, watching things unfold. And now, Whitfield revealed that she thought Porsha should have handled it better.

“This just went left!” I can see why Porsha could have felt attacked, but I also think if she just would have taken a moment to herself and rejoined the group and shared with all of us that it is something she doesn’t want to discuss, it would have probably ended the talk,” Sheree Whitfield explains in her Bravo blog about this Real Housewives of Atlanta dinner, where Porsha ended up walking out of the dinner, infuriated that the ladies were talking about her anger management classes.

Williams had told Phaedra Parks about her anger management sessions, and Parks thought that she could share the news with her co-stars. But it sounds like she was angry that Parks had talked about her personal issues with the ladies, especially since she was working on her issues in private. But Sheree believes that she should have kept her cool as Kenya Moore tried to agitate her during the conversation. And Moore clearly rattled Williams.

Sheree Whitfield Being Sued For Unpaid Bills For Chateau Sheree https://t.co/0ptFKRSV7P pic.twitter.com/jgdbdtBtBc — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 17, 2017

“By being defensive and then engaging with the agitator, I think she gave some of her power away. I am glad that she was able to recognize that she needed to remove herself from the situation when she felt it was escalating. That definitely shows that she is learning what her triggers are! Power to Porsha for learning when to walk away from Miss Petty Betty Moore, the Master Provoker,” Sheree Whitfield points out in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that she saw Williams walking away as a sign that her anger management classes are working as she removed herself from a situation that wasn’t ideal for her.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s blog about Porsha’s anger management classes? Do you think her walking away proves that it’s working or do you think Williams walked away because she couldn’t keep her cool as Kenya kept provoking her?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]