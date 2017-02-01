Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Pro-Immigration Ad Brings Boycott, #NoBan Buzz [Video]

The following Budweiser Super Bowl ad is currently the top trending video on YouTube’s list of trending videos. Titled “Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial | ‘Born The Hard Way,'” The Budweiser commercial said that it was “the story of our founder’s ambitious journey to America in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers.” However, in creating such a timely commercial about immigration and the benefits that immigrants have made to the U.S., Budweiser has unknowingly wandered into the midst of controversy, and as a result, some folks are talking about a boycott of Budweiser on social media. It is similar to a recent Starbucks boycott that some supporters of President Donald Trump vowed they would adopt, as reported by the Inquisitr, due to Starbucks declaring they would hire 10,000 immigrants around the world over the next five years.

The Budweiser Super Bowl commercial was published to YouTube on Tuesday, January 31. Since that time, the Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl ad has gained more than 2.5 million views on YouTube alone.

The one-minute long Super Bowl ad shows the company’s founder having a hard time getting to the U.S. The Super Bowl ad opens with Adolphus Busch being bumped into, with the German-born man being told that he doesn’t look like he’s from around these parts. Then the Budweiser pro-immigration Super Bowl ad goes on to show all the things Busch had to go through to get to the shores of the U.S.

A treacherous journey showed Busch getting tossed and turned and slammed inside a ship. Later, Busch had his wounds sewn up by a fellow shipmate. At one point, Busch has to abandon the ship due to a fire. Eventually, Busch is welcomed to St. Louis and meets his father-in-law, Eberhard Anheuser.

On Twitter, terms like “Budweiser Super Bowl commercial” and “Budweiser ad” are pre-filled in the social media network’s search engine, along with the term “Budweiser boycott.” In searching for news about the intended boycott of Budweiser by some President Donald Trump supporters, tweets like the following are appearing, which claim that Budweiser “spat” in their faces.

Suzanne Zelinski: “BOYCOTT: Budweiser Just Spat In The Face Of Trump Supporters! Shows Where Their Loyalties Lie!” Uranus Einstein: “This pro-immigration Budweiser Super Bowl ad deserves a swift response: BOYCOTT!” Dean Cory shared America is RIGHT‘s post: “Boycott Budweiser! They aren’t even an American beer anymore!” Noctambulations: “BOYCOTT NFL having Hamilton actors sing who dissed publicly our VP and Budweiser commercial dissing Trump. SERIOUSLY move to [Hollywood.]” Virgil Caine: “I think I’ll boycott the games as well. Tired of getting political messaging from sports venues… Budweiser NFL” ジョナサン: “Y’all gonna boycott Budweiser now or nah?”

As seen in the above photo from April 6, 1933, August A. Busch, Sr., appears in the middle of the image. His two sons, Adolphus III — on the left — and August Jr., prepared the first case of Anheuser-Busch beer to be delivered to President Roosevelt. The three men were at the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis, Missouri. It was midnight on the day of the repeal of prohibition.

All these years later, the Budweiser makers have come under fire for creating a Super Bowl ad that folks are perceiving as one that is against President Trump’s immigration ban.

The below photo from July 19, 1940, shows the Anheuser-Busch Inc. heir, 41-year-old August A. Busch Jr., on the left, who was then the vice president and general manager. His brother, the 49-year-old president of the company at the time, Adolphus III, was also shown in St. Louis.

