‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Morgan Corinthos Return With A New Face?

General Hospital spoilers are here, and it looks like the newest investigation is whether or not Morgan Corinthos is returning to Port Charles. As General Hospital viewers will know, this is not the first time the Inquisitr has examined the possibility of the character’s return.

A few weeks ago, former General Hospital star, Bryan Craig, who played Sonny’s son on the soap for three years, posted a cryptic tweet that led some General Hospital viewers to believe that it would only be a matter of time before the character returned to Port Charles. However, it would be unusual for Craig to return shortly after announcing his departure from the show.

That said, General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, have looked into whether or not Morgan Corinthos will return with a different face, which means the role might be recast. While recasting happens all the time on soaps, this one would make sense and could work in the fictional sense as well. As some General Hospital viewers know, he “died” after a car bombing. There has been rumors that he could be alive, but nothing was said about his face.

‘General Hospital’ News: Maurice Benard & Bryan Craig Tease Possible Morgan Corinthos’… https://t.co/i2DZKCqZY9 pic.twitter.com/JeOHBForH2 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 13, 2017

The spoilers suggested that after extensive damage was done to his face, doctors could have done a face transplant, which would make room for another actor to take the role of Morgan. While this is possible, we do have something else to consider.

In a recent General Hospital spoilers post, it was revealed that Bryan Craig was open to coming back to the soap in a recurring “non-contract” position. So, if Bryan Craig is serious about returning to General Hospital, perhaps the damage to Morgan’s face isn’t extensive, and it’s just a case of him having amnesia. This could be an easy solution to have Craig on the show.

Although we don’t know which direction producers and writers of General Hospital are taking regarding who will play the character, we do know that his storyline will come with repercussions for the other characters in Port Charles. As reported in a previous post, Ava’s involvement in Morgan’s supposed death will come into question. General Hospital viewers know that Ava mixed his bipolar medication which led to the character acting recklessly and stealing Julian’s car. As it turns out the bomb was meant for Julian, but it was Sonny’s son that was effected in the end.

General Hospital spoilers indicated that Sonny would have major questions for Ava after it’s revealed that she “might” have had a hand in the terrible car bomb mix up. In addition to Sonny’s suspicions that Ava might be involved, Scott is aware that Ava forced her hand after she confessed to him when she was confronted. Carly may also find out that Ava switched Morgan’s meds, too.

‘General Hospital’ RUMOR: Is DOOL Alum Blake Berris Joining GH As Morgan Corinthos Recast,… https://t.co/Szat2DQ2L7 pic.twitter.com/3Qx47sp10K — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) December 16, 2016

Another factor to consider in the Morgan recasting news is that the show put out a casting notice late last year. While nothing is confirmed the notice does describe a character that certainly sounds like it could be Sonny’s son.

“20 to 25 years old, Caucasian male. He is brooding and intense. He is complicated and troubled. Underneath his edge he is a soulful young man trying to figure things out.”

While sources from General Hospital said this wasn’t Morgan’s casting description, they could be denying it just to throw some fans off of their trail. Celeb Dirty Laundry points out that there was also a rumor that actor Joey Luthman was going to take the role, but Luthman denied that as well. There were also rumors that DOOL alum Blake Berris might step into the role, too, but nothing was confirmed as of yet.

What do you think of the recent General Hospital spoilers?

[Featured Image by ABC]