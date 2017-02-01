Sheree Whitfield Opens Up About Past Issues With Bob: Are They Together Now?

Sheree Whitfield joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the show’s first season as a single mother. At the time, Sheree was going through her divorce from Bob Whitfield and the two had a troublesome relationship. Whitfield was waiting for her husband to pay up the legal fees he owed her, including spousal and child support. Since Bob is a former NFL player, Sheree Whitfield was convinced that he had the money to full support her and their children. However, she eventually had to downsize because he wasn’t dishing up the payments.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now opening up about their relationship and it sounds like she’s enjoying his presence back in her life. While Bob may not have dished over the money he owes her, it sounds like he is trying to get back into her life as a possible partner. Sheree has revealed that she doesn’t really trust her ex-husband because of past behavior, including his enjoyment of other ladies.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield opened up about an incident in Spain, which involved another woman. She revealed that she learned that she couldn’t trust her husband and she and her husband were essentially thrown out of the country. When Bravo asked her to relive the moment, Whitfield revealed that she hasn’t been back to the city where it all took place. This was long before The Real Housewives of Atlanta started filming.

“I haven’t been to the city in Spain where the incident with Bob took place. However, I have been to Spain a couple times since. I would love to one day return to that city, as it’s beautiful and quite romantic, depending on the company,” Sheree Whitfield explains to Bravo about her relationship with Bob Whitfield, adding what she really loved about her ex-husband, “Bob has always been charming and has a great sense of humor. That is his true self, the person I was initially attracted to.”

Of course, Bob is doing everything he can to win back his ex-wife. He started appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta more often, including going on cast trips with Sheree because he really wanted to work things out with her. And she was surprisingly open to hanging out with him again. The two are really working on a friendship and it sounds like Sheree is getting what she’s looking for, including an apology for the cheating and acknowledge that she’s a great mother. And she had no idea that he was planning on giving her credit.

“I definitely didn’t see that coming. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in being a mom and doing whatever it takes to keep your kids safe, protected, loved, and happy that that’s your main focus. So, to hear from their father that he sees the positive results of my parenting and thank me for it, despite all of our personal issues, it was really nice to hear…finally,” Sheree Whitfield reveals in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Whitfield has revealed that she isn’t really sure about them getting back together. She wants to give it time, so she can think through everything she has gone through with him and give herself time to see if this is indeed the right thing for her. So far, Sheree enjoys the attention without a commitment.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s comments about her relationship with Bob? Do you think she should give him a second chance, even though he has cheated in the past? Do you think he could betray her again if he won her back, especially since he has invested so much time and effort into winning her back?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]