Are Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Expecting A Baby?

Brad Pitt and actress Kate Hudson have become the limelight of celebrity affairs recently. The two had started romance after the notorious and scandalous divorce between Brad Pitt and his former wife, Angelina Jolie. But that is not the end of the story; the rumor goes beyond the two celebrities having started to date. Word is out that Brad Pitt and his new lady, Kate Hudson are expecting a baby.

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson is about to reach new heights. Media outlets were already swarming with news regarding Pitt’s long relationship with Angelina Jolie. Even though the two seemed to have an unbreakable bond, things didn’t pan out so well for them. So much so, it wasn’t the end for Brad Pitt who managed to smile again thanks to the actress, Kate Hudson, who among other things, has given Brad the happiness he didn’t previously have and is also helping him cope with his alleged alcohol problem.

News was out that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson started to have nights of unbridled passion and the former was so delighted with his new partner that rumors are coming out that even decided to go live with her.

After two broken marriages, the first with Jennifer Aniston and the second with Angelina Jolie, many news platforms were anticipating the famous Brad Pitt to search for a new partner and even had hopes of becoming a dad yet again. Even though it hasn’t been long since Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson started dating each other, some rumors claim that the new couple might already be expecting their first child together. However, these claims cannot be yet verified. Rumors are rumors whether they are realistic or sensational.

At this point, the public can only anticipate two possibilities; either the couple will have a baby or the two romanticists will opt out of this decision. Rumors suggest that both Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson do seem inclined to settle down and have a family of their own. This is also supported by the rumor that Brad has already moved in with Kate. If the rumors are correct, it implies that the protagonist of Seven is to become a father for the seventh time. Brad Pitt currently has six children with Angelina Jolie. Maddox, Zahara, and Pax were adopted while Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne were biological children of the former couple.

Things aren’t very different for Kate Hudson either. Hudson would become a mother for the third time. Ryder Russel and Bingham Hawn are her first fruits of marriage to Chris Robinson. Even though things may have escalated quickly between Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson, and it is normal for the public to get excited as Brad may have moved in with his new romantic partner and to expect that the new couple is about to have a baby.

Despite all the hype and excitement, neither Pitt nor Hudson has wanted to get out of the speculations by affirming or denying the rumors, and this is what’s reviving the flame of rumors regarding this situation even more. Since there is no official announcement or news leak regarding the new couple’s plans to have a baby or not, nothing can be said as for now. However, if the couple neither affirmed nor denied the rumor, chances are that things are getting serious between the two and the public might come across a headline in the upcoming months that Kate Hudson is carrying Brad Pitt’s baby. As an atmosphere of excitement builds up, the public can only wait for the arrival of the good news.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]