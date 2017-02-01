Meghan King Edmonds On ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars: Did They Reach Out After Birth?

Meghan King Edmonds has yet to speak out about the rumors that she’s not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, even though reports surfaced last week saying that she was done with the show. Last year, Meghan hinted that she was done with The Real Housewives of Orange County because she didn’t like the direction the show was taking and was disgusted with the way the ladies were talking about one another and yelling at each other during various get-togethers. And since King Edmonds was pregnant with her first child, she wasn’t sure if this was the environment she wanted to bring her daughter into.

According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that her co-stars did reach out to her after she gave birth to her daughter, Aspen, in late November. When Meghan gave birth, they were no longer filming the show and she had been clear about not accepting her co-stars’ behaviors. Many wondered if the ladies would reach out to King Edmonds to congratulate her or keep their distance when it came to Meghan.

Shortly after giving birth, Meghan King Edmonds revealed that Heather Dubrow had given her a gift. It was a bottle shaped like a champagne bottle and was a clear connection to Heather’s passion for champagne, something she often talks about on The Real Housewives of Orange County. And it sounds like Aspen really loved the gift, as she was featured on Instagram holding the bottle.

“It was so cute! I loved it. Aspen did too!” Meghan King Edmonds revealed about the gift that Heather Dubrow got her daughter, which was a bottle shaped like a champagne glass.

But what about Meghan’s other co-stars? She hasn’t featured too many gifts on Instagram from her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, but they have all reached out to her to congratulate her on little Aspen. And King Edmonds is now revealing what her co-stars have given her to congratulate her on her daughter.

“Tamra [Judge] got me some baby clothes and like a little keepsake box. And Shannon [Beador] just texted me [recently] and said that my present’s in the mail finally, that things were crazy around the holidays,” Meghan King Edmonds explained about what her co-stars got her, adding that even Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd got her something.

“And then Vicki [Gunvalson] got me a little gift when I got pregnant,” Meghan King Edmonds explained about Vicki’s gift to her, adding, “Kelly [Dodd] got me What to Expect When You’re Expecting, the book. Yeah, it was really helpful. It’s a nice little guide to have.”

It is great to hear that the ladies can put their issues aside to celebrate the birth of Meghan King Edmonds’ daughter. The last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County was so dramatic that reports surfaced last week about Meghan leaving the show. And late last week, Heather Dubrow announced that she was indeed leaving the show behind because she had no interest in continuing. She had revealed that she was very hurt by the way things unfolded, including how she felt Vicki Gunvalson never apologized for her behavior.

Are you surprised to hear that Meghan King Edmonds’ co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County got her something after giving birth to Aspen, despite their troubled relationship on the show? Do you think it is large of Vicki to give Meghan something, as King Edmonds didn’t show up at the hospital when Gunvalson was there after her dune buggy accident?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]