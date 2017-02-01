The Weeknd Reportedly Pushing Grammy Officials To Make Selena Gomez His Plus One

It’s official! A few weeks after make-out photos surfaced online, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their romance Instagram official. The “Hands to Myself” singer shared, then quickly deleted, a video of her new man on a boat in Venice. Shortly after the couple took their romance overseas, TMZ reported that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) is pushing Grammy officials to make room for Selena Gomez to be his plus one at the awards ceremony on February 12.

Elle first released images of The Weeknd and Gomez hanging out with each other in Florence, Italy. The pics include shots of Gomez staring at The Birth of Venus at a gallery in Florence. The photos come only weeks after Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) were spotted making out outside a restaurant in California.

According to E! Online, Gomez also shared a short video of The Weeknd in Venice, but she later took down the clip. The video showed the singer on board a boat floating down the canals of the famed city. She captioned the post with several heart-eye emojis.

The social media activity marked the first time the couple has acknowledged their romance online. Given their romantic destination, it’s clear that things are heating up between the singers. An inside source, however, cautioned fans that their relationship isn’t anything serious, at least not yet.

“As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other,” an insider noted, while another added, “They are taking things slow and getting to know each other. Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and The Weeknd was just getting out of a relationship [with Bella Hadid], plus putting out his new album.”

Based on the photos, there’s a lot more going on than just getting to know each other.

“He really likes her. They text every day,” the source told the outlet. “They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities.”

As far as the Grammys go, things could turn awkward for the couple as they plan their red-carpet debut. Abel has already made Selena his official date for Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party, and now his camp is reportedly pushing the Recording Academy to make room for Selena Gomez to sit next to him at the awards ceremony, where he is a double nominee and one of the headline performers.

The Weeknd Is Performing at the 2017 Grammys… And Selena Gomez Might Be His Date https://t.co/nMkcswsUzp — CELEBUZZ (@CELEBUZZ) January 31, 2017

Things will be a little less uncomfortable since it is rumored that Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber plans to skip the ceremony completely.

According to E! Online, The Weeknd is coming off a relationship with model Bella Hadid. Bella didn’t respond too well to her ex-boyfriend’s new romance. Shortly after the make-out photos surfaced, Bella shared a picture of herself flipping off some paparazzi. An insider later confirmed that Bella “is actually not over The Weeknd,” which explains her actions.

Speaking of Bella, the Daily Mail reports that Gomez isn’t worried about any backlash she might receive for going public with her new romance. Despite rumors of their friendship, a source close to Gomez claims that she and Bella are nothing more than acquaintances.

“Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella. She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances,” the source explained. “She is friendly with them, but not friends with them… Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn’t have any stipulations about hooking up with, or dating, Bella’s ex.”

#Inquisitr Selena Gomez Calls BS On The Weeknds Ex Bella Hadid, She Didnt Break The https://t.co/6jsYl4PktF — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) January 17, 2017

At the same time, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber isn’t happy with her new romance either. The pop star, who dated Gomez between 2011 and 2014, was recently asked about The Weeknd’s music. In reply, Bieber said he doesn’t listen to his music and called it “wack.”

Despite some of the negative reactions, it doesn’t look like Gomez and The Weeknd are slowing down. If anything, the couple’s relationship is headed for something more serious. Of course, things can change quickly in Hollywood, so fans will have to keep an out to see how everything unfolds.

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

In the meantime, Bella and Gig were just spotted at an anti-Trump rally in New York. The sisters were on hand to protest Trump’s new immigration ban and were seen shouting, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.” Bella also carried a sign that said, “We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews.”

Bella has yet to comment publicly about The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]