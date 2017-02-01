‘The Fosters’ Recap: Maia Mitchell On What’s Next For Callie [Spoilers]

Last night’s winter premiere of The Fosters was packed full of drama, and left fans wondering the fate of their favorite characters.

Warning: spoilers from Tuesday night’s episode of The Fosters below. Read at your own risk!

If you will recall, the mid-season finale left us wondering what happened to Jesus (Noah Centineo) after his fight with Nick (Louis Hunter). While in the ambulance with his mother Stef (Teri Polo), Jesus starts experiencing seizures. Once at the hospital, the seizures continue, forcing the doctors to place him in a medically induced coma with a screw in his head to alleviate the swelling of his brain.

The mid-season finale also left viewers wondering if Callie (Maia Mitchell) was going to be okay, after she is seen in the car with Mrs. Johnson’s grandson, who she believes is the true murderer of Mrs. Johnson. After Callie gets a call from Aaron, who tells her that the DNA was from someone related to Mrs. Johnson, she tries to get her grandson to let her out of the car. He refuses, and they both end up in a bad car accident. Callie is able to get out of the car and call 911, but then flees from the accident when Mrs. Johnson’s grandson comes after her. He eventually gets back in the car, and also flees, which made the accident a hit-and-run.

At the end of the episode, we see Callie going to the police station without her mothers to tell them what she knows about the crash. While she thinks she is doing the right thing, it turns out that leaving the scene is a felony, and she could, once again, be in serious trouble with the law.

TVGuide.com talked to Maia Mitchell about the fate of her character, and what the felony charge could mean for Callie’s future.

“Technically, if you leave the scene of a crime or a car accident, it’s technically a hit and run,” Mitchell explained. “It’s a felony. I don’t think she has that information. Thinking she’s doing the right thing, goes to the cops rather than going to the parents. That was her first instinct — to go to her parents — and just come clean about everything, the full extent of her involvement in the case and the situation that she’s put herself in.”

“The mothers are dealing with a son who is in a coma, so she really can’t go to them. Instead of waiting it out, goes to police thinking she’s doing the right thing and finds herself in an interrogation room being assessed by Detective Gray, who was responsible for putting Kyle in prison in the first place. She’s got a lot of things to worry about and a lot of potentially really difficult situations to squeeze herself out of.”

If you have watched The Fosters from the beginning, you already know that Callie has had some issues with breaking the law in the past. However, in the current season, she seems to have turned her life around; not only does she have a family that loves her, she has friends and has developed a steady relationship with her boyfriend A.J. Callie seems to be on the right track, but will this latest incident set that all back?

“She’s now in a steady family. She’s doing well in school. She’s being creative and thinking about what colleges to go to. She’s got a job and all of these really productive great things,” Maia said. “She’s got a boyfriend and healthy relationships with her friends — but no matter how much progress she makes she will always be minimized to what is on this piece of paper. You definitely see the frustration of that and how devastating that can be for so many people who have come out of this juvenile or detention system and are unable to make real progress. It’s really devastating and you see her really struggling with that.”

