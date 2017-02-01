Heather Dubrow’s Marriage: Is Her Marriage Really In Trouble After ‘RHOC’?

Heather Dubrow announced last week that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after being on the show for five seasons. Heather had expressed disappointment in the way things were going on the show, including the behavior of some of the women. Dubrow broke down during the previous season of the show, because of the way Kelly Dodd was speaking to the ladies. It was clear that Heather Dubrow had no interest in filming with the new housewife and she was ready to leave everything behind. And now, sources say that the reason why she’s leaving actually has to do with her husband, not her co-stars.

According to a new Radar Online report, Heather Dubrow is now being accused of leaving the show because she’s having marital troubles with her husband, Terry Dubrow. A source has reportedly spoken out about the couple, saying that the show was causing too much stress on them as her husband was also filming another show, Botched. While The Real Housewives of Orange County had been a great success for them, a source reveals that Heather is leaving the success behind for her husband and four children.

“After Heather’s marriage became a central focus last season on the show, it really caused issues with her and Terry,” a source has revealed to Radar Online, sharing that Heather Dubrow hasn’t been completely honest about why she’s leaving the show.

Turns out, it wasn’t the catfighting that drove Heather Dubrow to quit #RHOC — it was her kids: https://t.co/NQAjyEJBda pic.twitter.com/g6Zwmf60Tt — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 28, 2017

“They both decided that that she should just quit RHOC since they both have several other successful projects and do not need the money,” the source continues to the website, adding, “The last thing that either of them want is to end up in a divorce because they became reality TV stars.”

Last week, Heather revealed that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after five seasons. She talked about how wonderful the show had been to her and her family, as the fame of the show had resulted in several reality shows, a book, a product line and her podcast. But she never discussed whether she was leaving the show because of her co-stars. On her personal website, Heather Dubrow gave thanks to Bravo for the opportunity, pointing out she’s thankful for the offer that the door is always open.

“This show has been incredible for my family,” Dubrow revealed on her personal website, according to Radar Online, adding, “Without RHOC there is no Botched, no Heather Dubrow’ s World, no Heather’s Closet, and no Consult Beauty.”

#RHOC‘s Heather Dubrow Reveals the Secrets of Her Champagne Doorbell https://t.co/rPsp8DZ0gD pic.twitter.com/Gsq0GzEkNk — People Magazine (@people) January 27, 2017

So, is Heather Dubrow leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County because of marital issues? Well, it is very unlikely. Firstly, her Instagram page boasts about how happy she is with her husband. Shortly after announcing her exit from the show, she revealed that she was very thankful for Terry’s support.

“I am BEYOND grateful for the love, support and friendship of this incredible man. Terry Dubrow, Thank you for being my everything. I love you to the moon and back….,” Heather Dubrow revealed on Instagram not long after announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In addition, the only troubles they have faced throughout the years had to do with Terry’s busy work schedule. And in some of her Instagram posts, Heather Dubrow reveals that her husband is making a big effort in taking time off, including going to karate with their youngest daughter. It sounds like he is making an effort in taking time off to spend with her family and she may do the same by quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Are you disappointed that Heather Dubrow is leaving the show behind? Do you think the show will be the same without Heather?

