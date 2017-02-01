‘Bates Motel’ Spoilers: New Trailer Features Rihanna, Norman Dressed As Mother

Bates Motel spoilers are running wild as the show will premiere its final season later this month. Fans are buzzing about the latest news and the most recent trailer, which features some amazing looks into Season 5, such as Rihanna’s character, Marion Crane and Norman dressed as his mother.

According to Rolling Stone, Bates Motel Season 5 picks up nearly two years after Norma’s shocking death. Norman is living a complete double life as an upstanding citizen, and business owner of White Pine Bay. However, behind the walls of his home lies a huge secret. Not only is the corpse of his dead mother locked away in the basement, but Norman’s blackouts are getting worse. In fact, his mental illness has progressed so much that he believes his mother is still alive, and often dresses like her, completely taking on her full personality.

In the second trailer for Bates Motel Season 5, Rihanna finally makes her debut as iconic Psycho character Marion Crane. She comes into the motel in the pouring rain and asks for a room. Norman seems immediately attracted to her, and gives her room number one, the room closest to the office. This is also the room that Norman has made a peep hole in, and he peers through the hole in the wall as the sound of a running shower begins. Fans of the source material, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, know that Norman Bates famously kills Marion Crane in a brutal and bloody shower stabbing scene, and it looks like the show will very soon catch up to the movie. Of course, there will be some differences as this is a modern day imagining of Norman Bates.

“Norman is in an incredibly intense and interesting place that we’ve built him to when that sequence of episodes starts, Bates Motel executive producer Kerry Ehrin told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s this collision of Bates Motel storytelling and then Marion Crane showing up into that. He’s in a very fragile and lonely place, and Marion Crane is a charismatic woman, she’s super present when she’s with him and she’s very attractive — all those things are exactly what he needs right at this moment.” “We’re taking threads of that story and definitely using them so it’s recognizable, it’s just where we go with it is very different. It’s tough to be in a situation where you’re in love with a guy, and for whatever reason, he keeps stalling. You still have all this hot sex with him, and he’s saying he loves you, but he’s stalling. The internal story of that, for a woman, is a really interesting one. We never really got to see that. In Psycho, you just see the outside of that more. It was trying to do a story about a contemporary woman with some edge, with some expectations, who isn’t perfect, who isn’t always perfectly sweet, who is in that situation, but we’re rooting for her to get what she wants.”

However, Bates Motel fans shouldn’t be worried about Rihanna’s longevity on the series. The report confirms that the singer/actress will have a multi-episode arc during Season 5, which means she’ll be featured in much more than just the big murder scene.

It seems that Season 5 of the creepy series will be the best yet, and fans are in for a wild ride when the final season begins airing on A&E on February 20.

