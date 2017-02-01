‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Fires Back At Stassi Schroeder, Mentions Sex Tape

Lala Kent has gotten word of Stassi Schroeder’s recent interview with Us Weekly and responded to her comments.

After seeing that Schroeder had addressed her decision to leave Vanderpump Rules after starring on the series for two seasons, Lala Kent took to Twitter with a few thoughts for her former co-star.

“Of course she does. This b***h loves Lala,” Kent wrote on Twitter on January 31. “Stassi, my man and I will throw down on your sex tape. We think ur purty.”

As fans may recall, Stassi Schroeder revealed she had starred in a solo sex tape years ago with one of her former boyfriends, who later threatened to release the short film.

While Schroeder was in jeopardy of being exposed, her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, ultimately chose to keep her protected and offered her ex-boyfriend a cash payment to keep the clip to himself.

Earlier this week, Schroeder spoke out about Lala Kent leaving the show and revealed that she wouldn’t miss her once she’s gone.

“Of course we had our issues with [Lala Kent], because Lala was an a**hole to Katie [Maloney]. [She was] an a**hole!” Schroeder explained during an interview with Us Weekly magazine on January 31. “And when I see someone hurting my friends, I make it my mission to destroy them.”

Lala Kent poked fun at the women of the show during one of the first episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5. During the show, as her co-stars sat in a VIP area at Skybar in West Hollywood, California, Lala Kent arrived with James Kennedy and quickly took aim at the ladies’ weight.

“I think we all threw a party, honestly,” Schroeder continued of the cast’s response to Lala Kent’s exit from the Bravo reality show.

After confirming her decision to part ways with Vanderpump Rules months ago, Lala Kent released a statement to Us Weekly.

“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f**k they pulled this out, whose a** it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” she explained at the time. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s**t is not real.”

Lala Kent has been accused of being involved with a married man for months, but according to her, her boyfriend isn’t married. Instead, she claims her mystery man is an athlete who doesn’t want to jeopardize his current endorsement deals by being linked to Vanderpump Rules.

During an appearance on Keven Undergaro’s The Tomorrow Show, Lala Kent said she’d love to appear on WAGS after leaving Vanderpump Rules and confirmed that her boyfriend would have never been on board with an appearance on Bravo.

“He has a lot of endorsement deals, and a lot of things that, I’m sorry… he’s not going to screw up to appear on Vanderpump Rules,” she explained, according to a report by Perez Hilton.

Also during the appearance, Lala Kent claimed her friend and co-star James Kennedy had met her unidentified boyfriend, despite their past sexual relationship.

“My man gets nervous when I go with him by myself — when I go with James, yeah — Because, we hooked up before, so I think he thinks that that would continue. But it would never,” she said.

