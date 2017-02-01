Stassi Schroeder On Scheana Shay’s Divorce: What She Saw Happen

Stassi Schroeder may have been very vocal about her dislike for Scheana Shay on this season of Vanderpump Rules, as she slammed Scheana for apologizing to Lala Kent for the rumors she helped spread. On this current season of the show, Lala has been torn apart over rumors that she was dating a married man. And while she kept denying these rumors, Stassi, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney kept harassing her about it. And it sounds like Shay felt a bit guilty about spreading a rumor she knew nothing about, as she was once the other woman who was involved with a married man. But Scheana was clearly dealing with her own issues last year, as she suddenly filed for divorce in late November.

According to a new US Weekly report, Stassi Schroeder is now revealing that she saw a red flag in her co-star’s marriage that had her wondering if something was happening behind closed doors. Of course, Scheana has revealed that things are falling apart in her marriage on the current episodes of Vanderpump Rules and more details will surface over the next few weeks. And while Stassi Schroeder may not have been present for all of it, she does share the red flags she saw.

“You’ll see as you keep watching this season. Shay kind of backed off from us almost entirely. It felt like he was almost never around,” Stassi Schroeder explains to US Weekly about her co-star’s marriage, adding, “So that to me was like a little bit of a red flag, but like nothing major. So when they actually decided to split up, that was a little shocking.”

Of course, this wasn’t the first time that Mike Shay had gone missing from the Vanderpump Rules crew. Shortly after their wedding, Scheana revealed that her husband was dealing with some personal issues, including alcohol and drugs. He would disappear for days and Shay was scared that her husband was doing drugs somewhere. And it sounds like Stassi Schroeder noticed his absence. Mike ended up getting sober and they had a great relationship until he started disappearing again. And Stassi Schroeder reveals that the divorce happened so fast that she didn’t pick up on additional red flags.

“It was so fast that, like, I don’t remember having, like, a real reaction. All I know is that I’m happy that they are getting a divorce. I think Scheana’s handled it so well and she’s been so strong,” Stassi Schroeder explains to US Weekly about her Vanderpump Rules co-star’s marriage, adding that she’s proud of the way Scheana handled the pressure of the divorce, explaining, “And I don’t know if I would have been able to have that strength if I was in her position. But I admire the way that she’s handled everything.”

While Stassi Schroeder may have noticed his absence, she hasn’t really said much about Mike. Of course, Mike has been very silent throughout this divorce, but he did break his silence before the divorce announcement after rumors surfaced that he had disappeared. In his post on social media, he revealed that he loved his wife and he was doing just fine. Within weeks, Shay had filed for divorce.

“I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!!” Mike revealed on Instagram after rumors spread that he was missing once again, according to US Weekly, adding, “Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out [of] protection and anger by many people. I’m just ready for the next chapter in my life!”

What do you think of Stassi Schroeder speaking out about Scheana’s divorce? Are you surprised that Schroeder is so supportive of Shay’s decision to divorce and giving her co-star props for staying strong during this difficult time?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]