Kim Kardashian Retweet Sparks ‘Trying For Third Baby With Kanye’ Speculation

Kim Kardashian reignited a fresh round of speculation and rumor-mongering that she might be planning for a third baby with Kanye West when she retweeted a fan’s tweet that said, “RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch.”

Her retweet included the hand-raised-in-agreement emoji as if confirming that she was planning to get “pregnant in time for the Kim +Kanye kids line launch.”

Kim, 36, had earlier sparked excitement among Twitter followers when she revealed that she and her hubby Kanye West, 39, were launching a new clothing line for children. She posted images of a few items from the new clothing line on Twitter and a Snapchat showing her 3-year-old daughter North modeling a dress from the new range.

“RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch,” a fan tweeted in response to the video showing North modeling a yellow dress and a mini jacket.

Kim responded by retweeting the message to her 49.9 million fans on Twitter. The tweet included a “hand up” emoji, signifying concurrence, multiple baby emojis, laughing faces, and girls with pigtails.

Kim Kardashian must have known that her retweet would spark a massive Kardashian “third baby pregnancy” speculation on social media.

“[Definitely] not!” Kim responded.

But unwilling to be dissuaded by Kim’s straightforward answer, some fans suggested that she retweeted because she was planning for pregnancy before the end of 2017. As far as many Kardashian fans were concerned the tweet gave the strong indication that Kim was thinking again about the possibility of having a third child.

Rumors and speculation about Kim considering having a third baby have been around for some time, and the reality TV star has encouraged them. Kim had tweeted in the past about Kanye’s desire to have a large family and that he wanted to have more children as soon as possible.

“I was so set on my two kids and how happy I was with my life the way that it is. But Kanye has been mentioning it every single day lately for the past 10 days!”

Very recently, there were rumors that Kim was pregnant after she was seen holding her belly as she was leaving her OBGYN, according to Hollywood Life. But the rumors died quietly after she was seen in a bikini with a flat tummy while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family.

Much of the speculation and rumor-mongering about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star having a third child are linked to previous difficult pregnancies. She had pregnancy complications when she gave birth to her first baby North West, 3, and later Saint West, 1. She reportedly suffered a placenta accreta, a condition where the placenta attaches to the uterine walls and fails to be expelled. The condition could lead to serious blood loss after birth.

Her gynecologist Doctor Crane told her after her second pregnancy that a third pregnancy could be dangerous to her health and her baby’s because she might bleed to death, according to the Evening Standard.

“You never know that you might not have the same type of problem that might be more serious this time,” Dr. Crane said. “You’re always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death.”

Doctors’ warning led Kim to consider the option of surrogacy.

“Lately I’ve been thinking I would love to maybe have another baby,” she said on KUWTK last November. “But like I had two really difficult pregnancies and really difficult deliveries so getting pregnant again it’s something that does concern me.”

“It would be a really dangerous for me if I were to get pregnant again. So I’ve come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy.”

But she worried that she might not feel the same attachment to a child born through surrogacy as her other children North and Saint.

