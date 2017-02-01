‘GoT’ Star Kit Harington Reveals His First Time Was Very Different From Jon Snow

As a member of the Night’s Watch, it was a while before Jon Snow broke his oath of celibacy. The same isn’t true of the man who plays Jon on the hit HBO series, Kit Harington. The Game of Thrones star recently opened up about his early sexual exploits and revealed that he was “too young” when lost his virginity.

According to ET Online, Harington opened up about his first time in an interview with Elle magazine. On the show, Jon eventually hooks up with Ygritte (Rose Leslie) during his time beyond the wall, but Harington’s real life experience was a little different.

“Mine was a little less left-field than in a cave. It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young,” he explained.

Harington was asked if he was 13 when it happened, to which he answered, “No, but you’re not far off. I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back.”

Harington’s ability to attract the ladies is one reason he picked acting as a career. In fact, if it wasn’t for all the attention he got from girls, there’s a chance Harington wouldn’t have become an actor at all.

“There’s something about being a show-off, and that gets you attention. And attention gets you the opposite sex sometimes,” he said. “But by the time I got to drama school, I was a bit more serious about actually wanting to be an actor than I was about chasing skirt.”

While Harington’s Jon Snow isn’t one to get emotional, the actor is the complete opposite. Not only is Harington aware of his emotions, but he’s also not afraid to put them on display – even in public.

“I always cry on a plane,” he admitted. “There’s something romantic about being on a plane going somewhere, being at that altitude.… I like a good cry every now and then. It releases something. There are times in my life when I’m meant to cry, but I don’t cry. But then I can be walking down the street and it’s been a few months, and things get on top of me—that’s when I find myself crying.”

According to People, Kit Harington is currently in a relationship with his former on-screen lover, Leslie. Last year, Harington was asked how their romance took off and admitted that everything blossomed while filming Season 2 in Iceland.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he shared. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Harington’s romance isn’t the only thing that keeps him pre-occupied these days. Time reports that one of Harington’s favorite things to do is play the classic board game, Risk. The actor plays the game with his fellow co-stars during the many hours of downtime, especially considering how the sun sets around 4:00 in Iceland.

According to Hollywood Life, filming the new season of Game of Thrones is currently underway in Iceland. Harington and a number of his co-stars have been spotted in the country as they prepare for another season of the hit show. An official premiere date has not been announced.

In the meantime, Daily Mail reports that Harington is preparing for the release of his new movie, Brimstone. The film centers around the story of a wrongly accused woman, played by Dakota Fanning. The movie opens in theaters on March 10.

Kit Harington returns as the King in the North (Get excited with the clip below!) when Season 7 of Game of Thrones returns in late spring 2017.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]