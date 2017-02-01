Divorce? Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels ‘Stuck’ And ‘Unhappy’ With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian allegedly feels “stuck” and “unhappy” when it comes to her marriage to Kanye West as rumors continue to swirl that the couple could be heading for a divorce.

After month of rumors claiming that Kardashian and West’s marriage is supposedly on seriously rocky ground and could be heading for divorce, sources are now alleging that Kardashian doesn’t know what to do to keep her marriage to the rapper together.

Per a Kardashian insider who spoke out about the current state of Kim and Kanye’s two-year marriage, Kardashian allegedly spent much of her recent family vacation to Costa Rica contemplating her future with West, who decided not to make the trip with Kim, their two children, and a number of other Kardashian family members.

Radar Online’s source is claiming that Kim used her time away from Kanye to talk through their marriage with her family amid the divorce allegations, but allegedly told her nearest and dearest, including sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner, while in Costa Rica that she feels “stuck” with West.

“[Kim] would not stop talking about Kanye while they were away [in Costa Rica],” an insider revealed of Kardashian’s reported marriage troubles after months of divorce allegations, adding that Kim supposedly “doesn’t know what she wants to do” when it comes to Kanye.

“[Kim] feels like she is stuck and is unhappy but she doesn’t know how to make it better and fix the situation,” continued the source amid the divorce reports, shortly after People confirmed that Kanye did not join his family on the luxury vacation and instead opted to stay back in Los Angeles.

According to the site, while West’s absence raised eyebrows – particularly as Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick were all in attendance – West was actually “never supposed to come” on the trip with his wife and children.

“He is busy working on his music in LA,” a source confirmed of Kanye’s whereabouts while Kim and their two children were away amid reports their marriage could be on rocky ground.

Notably, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been plagued by allegations claiming their two-year marriage could be in line for a divorce in 2017, with sources most recently claiming that they’ve been spending some serious cash on couple’s therapy in an attempt to save their ailing marriage.

But while Kardashian is yet to officially comment on the recent divorce speculation, a source alleged to In Touch Weekly back in December that Kim had supposedly been talking about her rocky marriage with a friend, who just so happened to be a divorce lawyer.

The source claimed at the time – just days after Us Weekly alleged that Kim was ready to divorce Kanye and has supposedly felt “trapped for a while” in the marriage – that Kardashian had allegedly been discussing her marriage with Laura Wasser, who famously represented Kim when she filed for divorce from her second husband Kris Humphries in 2011 after just 72 days together.

An insider alleged at the time that Kim and Laura had been in contact and had supposedly discussed a possible divorce, but noted that it’s still “unclear” if Laura will actually be Kardashian’s divorce lawyer should she really decide to split with West.

But while Kardashian has not confirmed the divorce allegations that have plagued herself and West in recent weeks, the source went on to allege to the magazine that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had supposedly “asked to have divorce documents drawn up” and even claimed that a divorce announcement could come at any time for the couple.

“[Kim] really thought Kanye was her soul mate and is absolutely devastated,” the source added at the time, shortly before People claimed in December that the couple barely interacted over the Holiday period and were “not getting along.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]