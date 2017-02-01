Dakota Johnson Admires Adult Toys, BDSM: ‘Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan Hates Them

Fifty Shades Darker stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan share different views on BDSM and adult toys. While Dakota Johnson has really come to appreciate them, Jamie Dornan cannot even hang out with a guy like Christian Grey.

Fifty Shades Darker will be raunchier with more sex scenes than Fifty Shades of Grey. Dakota Johnson, who plays the lead character of Anastasia Steele, says that she really admires the world of BDSM now, Vogue reported.

“First of all, there are some very chic avenues in BDSM. It can be very beautiful and tasteful, and the materials can be luxurious. It’s not like being on Hollywood Boulevard and walking by a ball-gag store.”

Johnson even revealed that she admires people who are open about such sexual experiments. She thinks that by her own terms, she is even exploring her sexuality and is totally in admiration of young women who are satisfied with their sexuality.

“But what I admire is the bravery and the honesty of people who get down with it, who aren’t afraid to say that they need something a bit more in order to get off. America is still so sexually oppressed. Isn’t God’s gift to humans the orgasm?”

Fifty Shades Darker actress Dakota Johnson further says that she is open to doing more sex scenes and will continue doing them even when she ages. The 27-year-old actress is known to be open-minded about nudity and sex scenes.

“Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know. Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f**k.”

Dakota Johnson even opened up about her love for sex toys recently in an interview with Glamour Magazine. Dakota says that sex toys are beautiful. By her own admittance, she has come to admire the beauty of them.

“Oh some of that stuff is just so beautiful! When we first started on Fifty Shades, that wasn’t a world I was privy to at all, and I soon found out there are all these different tiers. There are some things out there that are really grimy and nasty, and then there are really beautiful, intricate and chic toys. Actually, whole aspects of the BDSM world are truly beautiful.”

While Johnson seems to appreciate sex toys and BDSM, Jamie Dornan revealed that he has no idea about sex toys. According to Entertainment Tonight, Dornan said that he surprised himself during the shooting of Fifty Shades trilogy. He then funnily compared sex toys with everyday objects. He even embarrassingly admitted that he never took any of the sex toys home for Amelia Warner, as she never asked for them.

“The funny thing is pretty much everything you find in the red room you’ve used a version of, but not for the same effect. It’s more like, maybe you’re on a horse or something… so, you have the skill set. You kind of surprise yourself. Most of it I have to admit, I was pretty green about that stuff.”

Jamie Dornan also said during his GQ Australia interview that he would not roam around with a person as serious as Christian Grey. He said he would not ever roam around with a bloke like him.

“All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

The talented lead actors of Fifty Shades franchise are now looking for different projects. Dakota Johnson wishes to show her range and add colors to her acting portfolio. However, she is not opposed to doing more sexy roles if offered.

“It’s not that it has put me off entirely, but I’m ready to do other stuff. And maybe they will be sexy [projects], or maybe they will be the complete opposite. But I do know that I’m ready to move on.”

According to the Sun, Fifty Shades Darker actor Jamie Dornan is already eyeing the famous British spy James Bond role. During the radio interview, he revealed in his rap verse that he is already telling people that he is James Bond.

“Dear Stephen, I’m sorry it took me so long to respond – I’ve been running around the world trying to convince people I’m James Bond. It would be good to meet up, have a pint and see what you’re all about – I just googled you there and it seems radio was a good shout.”

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will be seen getting hot and heavy as their respective characters in Fifty Shades Darker. The second installment of Fifty Shades franchise is filled with wild sex scenes and mystery. The movie will be released on February 10, 2017.

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images]