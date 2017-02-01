Melania Trump May Stay In NYC Permanently, Nixing Move To White House [Report]

First Lady Melania Trump may stay in New York City permanently, nixing her plan to move to the White House later this year. According to a new report, President Donald Trump’s wife and their 10-year-old son, Barron, may not move to Washington, D.C. at all.

It was revealed in late November that Melania and Barron would remain in New York until at least the current school year finishes up in June. The original plan was to have Barron complete school before he and his mother relocated to Washington, but that could change.

Us Weekly reports that Melania Trump may stay in New York City on a permanent basis with Barron while her husband serves his presidency. A source described as a “family insider” tells the magazine that there will be a “reevaluation” when the time comes.

“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington. They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

When President Trump was asked by ABC’s David Muir in an interview if it was hard for him not having Melania and Barron at the White House, he said it wasn’t because he works longer hours. He and Melania are accustomed to spending vast amounts of time separated from each other given the president’s past work demands and how his schedule was during the presidential campaign.

First Lady Melania Trump and Barron live 200 miles from the White House. They plan to spend a lot of weekends getting together in Washington or in New York. For now, the president considers the White House “more like his weekday office.”

Melania Trump told Us in an earlier interview that their young son is her main priority.

“Barron is the priority for now. He needs me at this age.”

If the first lady doesn’t ever move to the White House, she’ll still fulfill her duties as the president’s wife. A source told the magazine that Melania takes the role seriously.

“She is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.”

This would mean Melania Trump would appear for formal events, galas, and dinners that the President of the United States traditionally hosts or attends with foreign leaders. The first lady is always present for those engagements and Melania is ready to make those commitments when needed.

In the meantime, Mrs. Trump is making progress on assembling her own White House staff. The first lady has reportedly hired longtime friend and renown NYC event planner, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. She has an impressive resume with working as a special events planner for Vogue and as a fashion director for Lincoln Center. Additionally, Wolkoff has solid “roots” in the fashion industry. She’s been known to stage the Met Gala and helped to organize President Trump’s inaugural balls and dinners.

Will Melania and Barron Trump stay in New York City permanently and do away with the idea of moving into the White House? The idea of Melania and Barron remaining at home instead of relocating to D.C. meant costly protection from the Secret Service and NYPD. Moreover, parents of students attending Barron’s private school in Manhattan had their own concerns about changes it would bring at the facility. Since the inauguration it seems that a smoother routine has been implemented and traffic isn’t as snarled as it was in the months following the election.

Will First Lady Melania Trump choose to stay in New York City with Barron and not move to the White House?

