Five-Year-Old Boy Could Have Posed ‘Security Threat,’ Claims Donald Trump’s Team

A five-year-old American boy was detained for more than four hours and was reportedly handcuffed at an airport because according to the White House, he posed a “security risk.”

According to the Independent, the five-year-old boy in question is reportedly a U.S. citizen with an Iranian mother. He was among the hundreds of people who were detained under Donald Trump’s new immigration orders.

Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer talked about the incident in his recent briefing and said that just because someone is young it does not mean that they do not pose a threat.

“That’s why we slow [the process] down a little,” Spicer said at the daily press briefing. “To make sure that if they are a five-year-old, that maybe they’re with their parents and they don’t pose a threat. But to assume that just because of someone’s age or gender or whatever that they don’t pose a threat would be misguided and wrong.”

The uploaded footage also revealed how the five-year-old kid’s mother was anxiously waiting at Dulles International airport in Washington D.C. before she got to reunite with her son, who was reportedly flown into the airport with another family.

In the uploaded video, she can be seen singing “Happy Birthday” to the young kid as she hugged him and embraced him with kisses and hugs.

From around the globe, there are millions of people who are displeased with Donald Trump’s new immigration law. Mr. Van Hollen, a Democrat has stated that it was very outrageous to hold that five-year-old kid at the Dulles airport. Mr. Hollen further added that he tried to contact the kid and see if he was released from the authorities who handcuffed him — but was refused the permission from the airport authorities.

Donald Trump has recently released a statement in which he revealed how the ban is not a “Muslim-ban,” as reported by several media outlets.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say.”

In the released statement, Donald Trump also compared his immigration policies with Barack Obama’s policy when he banned refugees from Iraq from entering the United States for a period of six months.

“The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.”

According to Donald Trump’s new immigration ban, no new visas will be issued to Iran, Libya, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen for at least 30 days. In the statement, Mr. Trump has also addressed that the new administration is again going to issue visas to all the countries once they have implemented new policies that will make America safe.

“I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering,” he added.

Millions of people are protesting against Donald Trump’s immigration policy. There are many celebrities who are against the new reform movement. Ever since the news of the five-year-old kid being handcuffed at the airport has surfaced online, many are thinking how can a kid be a threat to the nation. What are your views on Donald Trump’s immigration policy? Sound off your views in the comments below.

