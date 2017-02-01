Nancy Pelosi In Hot Mic Blunder: ‘Tell Them You’re A Muslim’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Nancy Pelosi’s mic was on, but she didn’t know this because if she had, she certainly wouldn’t have made the blunder that she did. First, Pelosi’s night started out with the microphones not working. This was when Pelosi led the group of Democrats gathered for a news conference in a chorus of “This Land is Your Land.” Another chorus of the song was ordered up by Pelosi as people off camera worked on getting the feed up and running to the microphone.

While that tune was a very patriotic gesture coming from Pelosi, the next move she was overheard making wasn’t as patriotic as her song. This unfolded Monday night as Pelosi and other members of the Democratic party waited for the Democratic leadership news conference to start. This conference was held in front of the Supreme Court. Pelosi, who is the House Minority Leader, gathered with other Democrats to talk about President Trump’s executive order on the temporary immigration ban, according to Fox News.

It is no secret that the Democrats are against Trump’s ban, and Pelosi appeared very anxious to get that point across to the media. When Representative Andre Carson (D-IN) took over the mic, Pelosi was standing right next to him. She was wearing a mic, but Pelosi had no idea that it was on. Just as Carson was getting ready to talk, Pelosi leaned in and directed him to ” Tell them you’re a Muslim. Tell them you’re a Muslim.” You can hear Nancy Pelosi’s hot mic mistake in the tweet below.

That is just what Carson did as he followed Pelosi’s lead by introducing himself by name and letting the crowd know that he was not only a Representative, but he is also a Muslim. He also said he was a former policeman, reports Breitbart News. Carson said, “Not only do I represent Indiana’s seventh congressional district very proudly, but I happen to be a Muslim and a former police officer.”

Pelosi looked rather pleased once witnessing Carson take her direction. The look on Pelosi’s face might be described with that old adage of “the cat that swallowed the canary.” Pelosi still didn’t know that the people listening in the audience overheard her plant those words in her colleague’s dialog, which were broadcast from her hot mic.

Before Carson took over the podium, Pelosi was heard directing a few people around her to “wait until the real people get here.” What she meant by that sentence is anybody’s guess. Pelosi appears to be taking aim at just about everything Donald Trump attempts to accomplish over the past few days.

Pelosi was at a CNN moderated town hall on Tuesday night, where she had some harsh things to say about Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s newly named Supreme Court nominee. That was somewhat shocking even coming from her because from all report, Gorsuch is the cream of the crop when it comes to constitutional law. Because of Gorsuch’s stellar record, it would be hard for even the Democrats to find fault with Trump’s nomination, but Pelosi did.

Nancy Pelosi says Trump's SCOTUS pick Neil Gorsuch is "a very hostile appointment" https://t.co/WDZvSge8Zd pic.twitter.com/CbHDwBX0pg — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2017

Pelosi explained to Jack Trapper, who moderated the CNN town hall meeting, how Neil Gorsuch as “a very hostile appointment” and “a very bad decision, well outside the mainstream of American legal thought.” At one point Pelosi even went as far as blaming the loss of the election for putting such an appointment before them.

Pelosi said, “Elections have ramifications, and here is a living, breathing example of it.” Now if Pelosi can heed her own words, she might see why Gorsuch should be the next Supreme Court judge. Yes, elections do have ramifications and they include a president now sitting in the White House via the vote of the people. This is what the people wanted, and as a politician, you would think Pelosi would stop bucking the man who the nation picked to change the politics of the last few decades.

.@NancyPelosi talking a good game about income inequality. Her solution? "Change the thinking of people." Yep, that's our leadership. pic.twitter.com/dS9fDTzhxI — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 1, 2017

The Democrats are feeling the ramifications as Nancy Pelosi so accurately pointed out. They lost, and they need to respect who the results of the election. Trump isn’t pulling any surprises as he was very clear what his actions would be if he were elected. The voters felt Trump was the candidate who would give them what they wanted. They rejected a political party that believes they and only they know what is best for the voters.

Maybe Nancy Pelosi should follow her own theory when it comes to “elections have ramifications.” Pelosi should start with the understanding that the people were the ones to decide who will make the decisions for the country, and the voters chose Donald Trump. They didn’t elect Hillary Clinton, and they certainly didn’t choose Nancy Pelosi as President, even though she is becoming a surrogate attempting to carry on Barack Obama’s policies.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]