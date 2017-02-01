Kim Zolciak Thanks Her Plastic Surgeon In Latest Bikini Photo

Kim Zolciak isn’t shy when it comes to her body and how she’s achieved it. The mother of six recently shared a candid bikini photo taken by her husband while on vacation, and she was sure to thank her plastic surgeon in the post.

The 38-year-old is currently enjoying a tropical beach trip with hubby Kroy Biermann and is sharing plenty of photos with fans. Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday to share one of her wearing a black two piece as she flaunts her toned body. She states Kroy enjoys taking candid photos of her even though he isn’t too tech savvy, and he managed to snap a photo that made her stomach look amazing.

In the caption, Kim says she thinks her stomach looks “bad a**” in the photo after having gave birth to six kids— four of which she had over the course of 30 months. The Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star credits two things for sculpting her midsection: cardio and her plastic surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein.

While Kim is obviously stating she’s had work done by tagging her surgeon in the post, some of her followers seem to have had enough of her flaunting her thin figure.

“We get it….you’ve had 6 kids and I KNOW a few tummy tucks in between so stop with the bull****”

“…all this vanity and conceit is so gross….if you’re so happy with yourself why do you feel the need to be validated by strangers???”

However, plenty of other Instagram users showered Kim with compliments as they told her how great she looks.

“Body goals! You look fantastic!!” “Wow it’s so hard to believe u had 6 kids. U look great”

Bravo reported on Kim and Kroy’s vacation as the couple both sport revealing swim wear. While Kim is busy showing off in her bikinis, the former Falcons player can be seen sporting a speedo, his swimsuit of choice.

“The Don’t Be Tardy matriarch has been spotted sporting her rockin’ bod in an itsy bitsy bikini, while Kroy showed some skin in an LBS (little black Speedo).”

The site went on to include several photos of Zolciaks outfits as she spends her winter lounging at the beach.

“How’s winter treating you? Well, it looks like Kim Zolciak-Biermann is having the best January ever. That’s probably because she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, are currently enjoying some fun in the sun on their tropical romantic getaway.”

Kim had uploaded another bikini photo just prior to Tuesday’s look as she posed near the water. In the caption, she refers to the tropical locale as her happy place.

My happy place ???? A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

In fact, a few of Kim’s followers mistook her for 19-year-old daughter Brielle in the photo.

“I think this is @briellebiermann” “Brielle is beautiful”

While others couldn’t believe how good Kim looks after having six kids.

“after 6 kids…your (sic) sh***ing me right”

But others were quick to weigh in with the facts— facts that Kim does not deny— as they state her body is thanks to plastic surgery.

“she’s had surgery dear”

“Lmao no kidding. I don’t mind making someone feel good. Lips, wigs, eyelashes, boobs, wigs, yadda yadda. If I had her money I would do it all too. So what”

However, once again Kim came under Photoshop allegations as Instagram users claim the Bravo star has used photo editing in her newest bikini pics.

“cause she has photo shop!! Check it her arm it looks like a stick!!! Her buns and leg are photo shopped too!! Blow it up, take a look!! Not real!!!”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Kim was accused of digitally altering her photos, but these claims she has denied.

“HEAD OVER TO MY SNAPCHAT KimZBiermann IF YOU MUST PUT YOUR MIND AT EASE! No photoshop necessary.”

While Kim completely owns up to her plastic surgery past and even seems to be proud of it, she’s never admitted to needing to use Photoshop to achieve her slim figure.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]