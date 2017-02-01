Selena Gomez’s New Album Is Reportedly Coming Soon, Is The Weeknd Included?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will soon celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together and according to a new report, the “Starboy” singer has big plans for the upcoming holiday.

Although the couple has not yet confirmed plans to work together on a new track, or tracks, an insider claims The Weeknd is planning to start the writing process with Gomez soon.

“Plans are still being made but The Weeknd wants to write [music] with [Selena Gomez],” a source explained to Hollywood Life on January 31. “Even if it never makes it to the studio he feels that is the biggest connection he can make with her is to share his art. He thinks it would be the icing on the cake of a full day of good times!”

So, even if Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are, in fact, planning to write a new song, the track may never actually be released.

Selena Gomez’s fans have been waiting for a new album from the singer for months. However, because she took some time off at the end of last year, her studio sessions were reportedly canceled. As an Us Weekly report in October explained, Selena Gomez was expected to be working on her new music throughout 2016, but because of her struggles with depression and anxiety, her songwriting took a backseat.

“[Selena Gomez] was supposed to be recording, but she hasn’t told anyone when she’ll be back in studio,” a music industry source told the magazine.

In March 2016, prior to her alleged stint in rehab, Selena Gomez hinted at an upcoming album during a radio interview. Just months after releasing her latest album, 2015’s Revival, the singer confirmed she was back in the studio and working on new songs.

Selena Gomez also teased new tracks on Twitter and Instagram.

While a potential release date for Selena Gomez’s new album has not yet been revealed, the singer will soon be heard on the new album of Paulina Rubio. Last month, while chatting with Vanidades magazine, Rubio confirmed a collaboration with Gomez would be heard on her upcoming album. However, the name of the song has yet to be revealed, as has its date of release.

As speculation continues into Selena Gomez’s future music, and The Weeknd’s possible involvement, an Ultimate Music report on February 1 claimed she had returned to the studio to work on an album that would likely be released at some point later this year.

“[Selena Gomez] has been working with producer Ross Golan, who is behind songs like ‘Same Old Love’ or most recently on Ariana Grande’s new single ‘Dangerous Woman,’ Albin Nedler, Rami Yacoub, Leland, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and BloodPop,” the outlet revealed to readers.

Selena Gomez has also reportedly been teaming up with producer TEK and Matt Peters, as well as Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics, Justin Tranter, and Julia Michaels.

In addition to her potential new music, Selena Gomez is also channeling another side of her creative self after landing a partnership deal with Coach. The deal, which was worth a reported $10 million, was confirmed by Gomez on Instagram at the end of last year.

“Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh,” she wrote along with a photo of herself holding a dark red Coach clutch.

Selena Gomez’s deal with Coach requires her not only to design but also to pose in numerous ads for the brand’s upcoming campaign for their fall 2017 collection.

