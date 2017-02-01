‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans In Alleged Baby Bombshell Battle With Chelsea Houska

What could be more exciting than announcing baby news? Toss in allegations of a war between two Teen Mom stars such as Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska. Jenelle and Chelsea allegedly have feuded for months, according to a new report, which claims that the proximity of their baby’s birth dates has fired up that war again.

Teen Mom divas Evans and Houska reportedly have been battling for some time, according to Radar Online, which reported that Jenelle “revealed a feud bombshell when fans accused her of being jealous” because Chelsea gave birth just a day after Evans did.

With her boyfriend, David Eason, Jenelle welcomed her new daughter, Ensley Jolie, into the world on January 24. The following day, Houska gave birth to a son, Watson Cole, with her husband, Cole Deboer. Fans added fuel to the fire with their comments on the coincidentally close baby birth dates.

“She stole your thunder,” tweeted one fan.

But another Teen Mom fan went even further in attacking Evans.

“Chelsea is family goals & Jenelle is the family you want to forever avoid being.”

However, even though Houska reportedly failed to congratulate her Teen Mom co-star about the birth of her baby girl, Evans turned to Twitter to discount claims that the two are angry at one another.

“I really don’t understand why everyone would think we would be mad at each other for having our babies born so close,” tweeted Jenelle. “I’m actually happy for her and glad she got the little boy she always wanted.”

But Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry also contributed to the allegations of drama. Kailyn allegedly snubbed Evans by congratulating only Houska.

“So so happy for @ChelseaHouska and her family!” tweeted Lowry. “Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”

As for the latest public salvo in the alleged feud between Chelsea and Jenelle, in March Evans seemed to attack Houska for creating a website months after she did.

“Monkey see monkey do,” tweeted Jenelle.

In addition, Evans appeared to be lashing out at Houska when she found herself the subject of a backlash for revealing her third pregnancy with her third baby daddy. In contrast, Chelsea’s baby announcement received joyful congratulations from Teen Mom fans.

“Funny someone else comes out with news they are pregnant and the world is overjoyed,” tweeted Jenelle.

In December, Houska was asked by Radar if she and Evans were bonding over their pregnancies. Chelsea reportedly responded to the media outlet with “no comment.”

In Touch Weekly also reported on the allegations of a feud between Teen Mom stars Jenelle and Chelsea, noting that “Jenelle Evans was not happy with the way her pregnancy news came to light.”

During a recent episode of Teen Mom, the MTV reality series star shared that she had initially planned to wait and tell fans about her pregnancy. However, that plan crumbled after Evans and David Eason were involved in a car accident. The police documents subsequently showed that Jenelle was pregnant.

The publication noted that after the news of Evans’ pregnancy spread, “she was quick to compare everyone’s reaction to her announcement to that of Chelsea Houska’s” baby announcement.

“Everyone was happy for Chelsea, then everyone’s like, ‘Why is Jenelle embarrassed to come out with it? Chelsea did it right the first time,'” noted Evans.

The reality TV star pointed out that she and her co-stars are all “on a show called Teen Mom, so, no, we didn’t do it right the first time.” In Touch also noted that Jenelle has expressed her feelings about fans who were happy about Chelsea’s pregnancy but failed to congratulate Evans when the news spread that she was pregnant for a third time.

“I don’t understand what is ‘disappointing’ or ‘sad’? Why not ask if I’m okay from the car accident?” questioned Jenelle.

Evans also asked fans why they appeared to be unconcerned about her own health, then requested privacy while attacking the “gossip” about the Teen Mom cast.

“Why not be concerned about my health? I want privacy. All of you disgust me,” said Jenelle. “It’s all about gossip these days.”

The Teen Mom star also noted that for those questioning why she seemed “so private,” it was because “all of you are up my a– and so nosey it’s unbelievable.”

However, when Evans shared a photo of her baby girl being held by her big brother, fans congratulated her.

#BigBrotherStatus ???????? A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:28am PST

“So cute congratulations on the baby girl,” wrote one Teen Mom fan.

“Omg! Blessings for your beautiful babies,” posted another.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Getty Images]