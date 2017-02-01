Aaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Engaged And Planning A Wedding Amid Family Drama?

Did Aaron Rodgers pop the big question to Olivia Munn? The actress was recently spotted with a large diamond on her ring finger. Are they planning a wedding in the middle of his family feud?

Hollywood Life reports that Munn wore a massive diamond ring on her left finger during an outing with Rodgers over the weekend. The gold-banded ring featured a colorful assortment of stones and diamonds. Munn has yet to say if it was an engagement ring, though she did little to hide the large piece of jewelry.

The outing comes after Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers ended their NFL playoff run with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. Now that Rodgers’ schedule is cleared up, this might be the perfect time to tie the knot. The only thing standing in their way is Rodgers’ ongoing feud with his family.

???????????????????????? #Repost @packers ・・・ Leader of the Pack. #NFCNorthChamps #GoPackGo A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

According to Culturess, Rodgers’ family feud first surfaced when his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, discussed the matter on The Bachelorette. While trying to win JoJo Fletcher’s heart, Jordan revealed that his family no longer talks to the NFL star. Rodgers was then asked about the family rift but failed to discuss the details.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t affected me a whole lot,” Rodgers shared at the time. “I’ve always found it a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just – I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Many speculated that Rodgers’ relationship with Munn was the reason behind all the drama. After all, Rodgers’ family problems began around two years ago, the same period when he started dating Munn.

To make things worse, Rodgers’ dad, Ed, spoke up about the feud prior to his NFL playoff game with the Falcons. While Rodgers and his teammates were preparing for the conference championship, his father admitted that he no longer talks to his son. He also said that “fame can change things.”

Despite all the negative publicity surrounding their relationship, Munn has stayed supportive of Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Daily Mail reports that she shared a heartfelt note on social media following the Packers loss to the Falcons.

“So proud of this team,” Munn shared online. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far.”

???????? A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Munn added, “Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

Many fans reacted positively to Munn’s comments. In addition to liking the post, one fan wrote, “Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in the recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you.”

As far as Jordan is concerned, E! News reports that he doesn’t regret airing family drama on national television. Instead, Jordan stands behind his decision to tell Fletcher the truth about his family situation, especially considering his brother’s celebrity status.

“Family things are always tough, and they’re always tough to address, let alone on a TV show,” Jordan said. “But I knew I made a commitment to go on there and be honest with JoJo and make sure that she knew everything because we didn’t have any time off-camera and we were going to get to a proposal. So you have to be honest, you have to trust she believes in the person you are.”

Rodgers has not commented on the rumors surrounding his relationship with Munn.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]