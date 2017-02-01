Katie Holmes Host Of American Red Dress Event Amid More Foxx Rumors

Katie Holmes is keeping busy in her career and personal life these days. The beauty has received praise for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy on the series Kennedys: After Camelot, has made her directorial debut and deserves the mother of the year award based on her adorable outings with little Suri Cruise and words revolving around her mini-me. The star has also been involved in attending a number of events and will not only attend but host the upcoming American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection on February 9.

Katie Holmes makes a rare public appearance and looks AMAZING in this red dress: https://t.co/IwCvTHVEBx pic.twitter.com/REhx8NGEHT — InStyle (@InStyle) December 3, 2016

The event began back in 2003 by The Heart Truth and is to be held in the Hammerstein Ballroom. It is set to be a lavish affair that raises awareness about the serious risks involving heart disease in women. WDW shares details about the event set to take place on February 9.

“Started in 2003 by The Heart Truth, the event is meant to remind women that heart disease is their greatest health threat and to inspire them to take care of themselves to try to offset that. Cardiovascular disease and stroke make up in three deaths among women annually — which is more than all cancers combined.”

Katie is sure to be a wonderful addition to the event and will likely steal a bit of the attention from the models on the runway seeing as she is pretty well flawless in nature and appearance. Holmes will also be joined by a number of other stars, such as Lauren Holly Lea Thompson, Juliette Lewis, Jazz Jennings, Diane Guerrero, Lucy Lawless and Stephanie March, as well as many others.

Holmes is no stranger to fashion seeing as she is quite close with notable designer Zac Posen, as the publication reminds, and has been seen at various fashion week events over the years. The event is a wonderful way to inspire women to take on more healthy habits regarding their heart health and reminds that coming together for a cause is always a way to not only show support, but to find support.

Katie continues to own the headlines for her various projects over the years, and also due to her reported secretive romance with Django Unchained star Jamie Foxx. The two keep cropping up in the headlines after various sightings, despite both Katie and Jamie separately stating that they are merely friends. However, the latest sightings caused a bit of a stir and for the masses to finally fully believe that the two are in fact a couple seeing as they were spotted holding hands on New Year’s Eve and spent the occasion in Miami together, as US Weekly relayed. A quick trip prior to this to the Caribbean also all but verified the relationship despite the pair’s best efforts to keep things secretive. The publication noted words of a source who spotted the two and of an insider who is close to the stars.

“According to an eyewitness, Holmes and Foxx, who have been discreetly dating since October 2013, were spotted well after midnight ‘holding hands while walking near the pool’ at the hotel and members-only club. ‘They’re very serious,’ the source tells Us, adding that Suri, Holmes’ 10-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is well aware of their relationship.”

Is this so? Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Married: Couple Tie The Knot In Secret Wedding — Report https://t.co/irXUGnYdPi via @Hollywoodlife — Palmer (@Jonijam) January 16, 2017

Katie Holmes has not been open about her love life ever since her relationship with Tom Cruise, which did receive quite a bit of media scrutiny, and continues to, years later. It is no wonder Katie is hesitant to chat about her romance with Foxx. In a recent interview with More Magazine regarding her role as Jackie O, Holmes made it clear that she would not talk about her romantic life, as The Mirror noted.

