Amy Schumer Slams Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy After He Calls ‘Fake Tea

Amy Schumer has come out and slammed Donald Trump this week via social media, attacking his immigration policy after the president accused her cousin, Senator Chuck Schumer, of crying “fake tears” during his delivery of a heartfelt speech. The comedian spoke out in a lengthy Instagram post that blasted Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. During the 35-year-old’s scolding of Trump for what she has called his “awful decisions,” she called Senator Schumer, her cousin, “transparent and genuine.”

Trump signed an executive order this past Friday that temporarily bans citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Trump’s administration has said that the move is designed to prevent terrorist attacks by foreign nationals. In the post, Ms. Schumer went on to carry out her passionate attack, and voice her opinion about some of the president’s other policies, urging her followers “to fight this now and together”.

“His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same-sex adoption and all our other nightmares.”

The whole social media war began after President Trump commented about her cousin, Senator Ron Schumer’s teary and heartfelt speech that he delivered. In his speech, the Senator called Trump’s executive order “mean-spirited and un-American.” Trump responded through his favorite social media channel Twitter, accusing the Senator of crying “fake tears.”

“I saw Chuck with fake tears. I’m going to ask him who was his acting coach. There’s about five percentage chance they were real. I know him very well and if they were he’s a different man. I don’t see him as a crier.”

Amy stood up for her cousin with some return fire via the social media site claiming that her cousin cannot act and that he even found it a challenge to smile on cue. The Trainwreck actress ended her impassioned post with a call to action to her followers urging them to stand up and continue to fight for each other’s rights.

“We can’t get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted. We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say ‘I’m just not political’ that that doesn’t cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other’s rights.”

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Poor Chuck

After lashing out at Donald Trump for his “cruel” travel ban, Amy Schumer stepped up to defend her cousin, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, against Trump’s claim that he cried “fake tears” during a heart-warming speech opposing the imposed travel ban. The American actress took her gripe to Instagram to post some of her opinions about her cousin’s softer side.

“He cannot help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional justice.”

Ms. Schumer continued her lengthy rant regarding the treatment of Muslims under the presidency of Donald Trump, calling his actions unconstitutional.

“A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard-working people and a refugee from the countries he isn’t letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on U.S. soil. Never.”

Trump‘s Supreme Court

It was this past Tuesday that President Trump made the announcement as to the appointment of right-wing conservative Judge Neil M. Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court. Currently, the Supreme Court of the United States of America is evenly divided between its conservative and liberal justices. The addition of the 49-year-old Gorsuch as the ninth justice has however tilted the balance of power on the Court the way of the conservative side.

SCOTUS justice must stand up to a Pres willing to bend the Constitution. Serious doubts on Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

President Trump’s first known military raid was carried out his past Sunday, taking place n Yemen. It was reported by NBC News that the raid claimed two American lives, further reporting that one official claiming that “almost everything went wrong in the clandestine strike.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]