Miranda Lambert Turned To Booze After Blake Shelton Moved On With Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert found comfort in booze after her divorce with Blake Shelton. While Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani was making headlines, Lambert admitted that she experienced some late nights with a bottle.

Us Magazine reports that Lambert told fans at a concert that she drank “a little extra” in the wake of her highly publicized split. Prior to the start of Lambert’s Highway Vagabond tour, the singer performed a small show in Chicago, telling fans, “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra.”

According to Refinery 29, Lambert also discussed her writing process behind the song “Ugly Lights,” a track from her most recent album, The Weight of These Wings. “Anyways, I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there,” she explained. “So, I wrote a song about it.”

Lambert was married to Shelton for four years before parting ways in July 2015, amid rumors that she was unfaithful. Lambert is currently dating fellow country star Anderson East and is enjoying a lot of success from her latest album. Of course, a lot of the songs on Lambert’s latest project were directly inspired by her breakup with Shelton.

“Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all,” Lambert said. “But this time with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So, I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and — good days and bad days — use it for my art.”

“I’m pretty straightforward in my music. I always have been, and that hasn’t changed. With my songwriting, it’s taking a journey with what’s been going on in my everyday life — good, bad, ugly and everything in between. I feel like the right thing to do was just come out with something really honest.”

While Lambert gears up for her latest tour, rumors indicate that her feud with Stefani is more heated than ever. In fact, according to Gossip Cop, sources claim that the women are now fighting over Stefani’s new endorsement with Revlon.

“It’s been more than a year since Gwen Stefani began dating Blake Shelton, but there’s still plenty of bad blood between her and Blake’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert,” an insider shared. “Miranda learned about Gwen’s Revlon partnership through friends and saw it as an opportunity to get in a dig. Miranda believes she’s naturally prettier than Gwen, who is always so made up.”

Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

The source added that Miranda Lambert threw shade at Stefani on social media by posting a picture of herself with the hashtag, nomakeup. “Gwen felt like it was a petty move. She wants Miranda to stop trying to be in an imaginary contest with her. She feels like Miranda is just being immature and needs to move on,” the source explained.

That being said, a rep of Stefani has since come forward, calling the rumors “untrue.”

As far as Shelton is concerned, Taste of Country reports he just made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan’s concert in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Shelton brought Stefani with him for the show, which prompted some kind comments from Bryan.

“I think Gwen enjoys learning a little bit more about us country people!” Bryan shared. “But she totally fits in and has a blast.”

Stefani and Shelton are currently preparing for a new season of The Voice, but took the trip to Mexico as a mini-vacation. “They’re excited to be on vacation and we’re happy they have the ability to enjoy themselves,” Bryan added.

Tell us! Who do you think is ultimately better suited for Blake Shelton – Miranda Lambert or Gwen Stefani? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]