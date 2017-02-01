‘The Big Bang Theory’ Stars Kaley Cuoco And Jim Parsons Indulge In Mock Fight

The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons was a double nominee at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two nominations gave his Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco a reason to pick up a mock fight with him on the red carpet.

Jim Parsons and his Hidden Figures co-stars had scored an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination — which was converted into a win on Sunday night — and he earned his second nomination as part of The Big Bang Theory’s ensemble cast. CBS’ hit comedy series’ cast members were in contention to bag the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award.

And, as a double nominee, the Jim Parsons had to decide between two tables, and he picked the table assigned to Hidden Figures cast over Big BangTheory‘s. When Kaley Cuoco was informed about that on the red carpet, she feigned that it was news to her and indulged in a friendly fight with Jim Parsons.

Cuoco, who plays Penny on Big Bang Theory, asked Parsons, while they were being interviewed by E! News on the red carpet, whether he was sitting with them. He said Hidden Figures. The actress feigned shock, and Jim Parsons, on the other hand, was seen giving an explanation, saying that he could not sit with both the teams.

I was only part of that decision. Here’s what happens: you can’t sit in both.

The actress said that it was news to her, while Parsons, who plays Sheldon on the comedy series, revealed that he had informed his Big Bang Theory team, including Kaley Cuoco, about the seating arrangement a couple of weeks ahead of the SAG Award ceremony. He told E! News that the organizers had put the two tables closer together.

Cuoco was not ready to give up without having the last word. She asked whether it would be weird if she sat at the table allotted to Modern Family. But it was Parsons who put an end to the friendly bickering by announcing that there was in-fighting on Big Bang Theory.

You broke the news! There’s in-fighting on Big Bang!

Parsons won as part of Hidden Figures’ ensemble cast, while The Big Bang Theory ‘s team scored no win.

After the ceremony, Cuoco, who attended the award ceremony with her sister, Briana Cuoco, uploaded a video to her Instagram account, which had “I win” written on it.

She can be seen kissing her boyfriend, Karl Cook, in the clip. She posted the video with the caption, “Perfect.”

Moreover, Entertainment Tonight also quoted Kaley Cuoco as saying that they had an amazing night despite The Big Bang Theory not winning at SAG Awards 2017.

We didn’t win the SAG Award, but we had an amazing night. The best part is I’m home with this squad. Nothing could be better.

There is a possibility that The Big Bang Theory might not be returning as a nominee next year. The series is midway through Season 10, and CBS has yet to renew it for Season 11. CBS and Warner Bros. TV are currently negotiating a new license fee agreement, but both the parties have yet to confirm anything. The series cast members’ contracts are also up for renewal after the current season wraps up.

Cuoco, Parsons, and Johnny Galecki, who are currently taking home $1 million per episode, have not yet hinted about quitting the highest rated comedy series on television. In an interview with ET Canada, Jim Parsons expressed that he had no intention of leaving The Big Bang Theory.

Why would I? Leave all this?

Meanwhile, a spin-off revolving around Jim Parsons’ Sheldon is in the works at CBS. The actor is executive producing the series, and he won’t be making an appearance in this Big Bang Theory sequel, which focuses on Sheldon’s younger version.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays on CBS.

