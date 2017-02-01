Ariel Winter Is Stunning As She Flaunts Cleavage In Golden Gown At SAG Awards

Ariel Winter made quite the statement at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards when she showed up in a semi-sheer golden gown.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress graced the red carpet in a gold MIKAEL D gown as she showed off a serious red lip and cropped black hair. Yahoo reported on Ariel’s SAG look as the site stated she looked as if she had been painted gold.

“One of the most glamorous metallic numbers we saw was Ariel Winter’s luxurious gold gown that was so perfectly tailored it looked like someone had painted the girl gold.”

Ariel wasn’t shy about showing off her figure in the form-fitting gown nor was she shy about putting her cleavage on display as she posed with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

“Winter is known for her curve-hugging, daring style. The plunging neckline and peek-a-boo cutouts from the lace exterior are what make this dress Winter-worthy.”

People also reported on the January 29 award ceremony as Winter shared a kiss with Meaden while on the red carpet.

“Ariel Winter is enjoying one very romantic Screen Actors Guild Awards this year. The Modern Family star hit the award show with her boyfriend, fellow actor Levi Meaden, and it’s safe to say PDA is not a problem for these two.”

Of course, the article also discusses Ariel’s stunning look as the teen managed to once again turn heads and make headlines.

“Winter, who stunned in a glittery gold dress with slashes of sheer paneling, leaned over to plant a passionate kiss on Meaden as the couple posed for photos together — and sweetly wiped off her colorful lipstick from his lips afterwards, too.”

Ariel also discussed her birthday, which fell one day prior to the SAG Awards on January 28, with E! News. The site reported Winter’s cast was nominated for an award as she talked about her 19th birthday celebrations.

“Not only did the Modern Family star ring in her 19th birthday on Saturday, but she also attended the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday as her ABC cast saw yet another nomination for an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. ”

Winter said she spent Friday with her Modern Family costars as they read through script before surprising her with a cake. On Saturday, her actual birthday, Ariel said she and a close group of friends went to dinner.

“I went to dinner with 20 of my closest friends and family. We went out and spent time together. I tried to keep it smaller and low key but…we were out dancing, and it was fun so things spiraled.”

And while it seems Ariel enjoyed her birthday celebrations, she also expressed her joy and excitement about attending the annual SAG Awards.

“We’ve been here so many years in a row, and we’re so incredibly blessed people love our show and respond to it. We love making it. So it’s really nice to be recognized among amazing shows.”

It seems her fans would agree with how blessed Ariel is as they took to commenting on her SAG post. Fans left comments telling her she’s beautiful and she made a great choice of dress.

“Wow you are such a doll” “You are turning into quite a stunner” “Great dress!!!!!”

Levi shared a photo with Ariel over the weekend as well as the two can be seen celebrating her birthday with a kiss. He calls the actress “gorgeous” in the caption as Ariel sports what may have been her birthday dress.

“Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!!!!!”

It seems Levi isn’t the only one who thinks Ariel is a gorgeous lady as she continues to wear revealing outfits and make headlines.

