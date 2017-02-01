Bella Thorne Makes Out With Girl On ‘Famous In Love’, Pose Nude In Velvet Heel

Bella Thorne will soon be seen making out with girls onscreen in her upcoming TV series Famous In Love. The latest trailer released of Famous In Love portrays Bella Thorne kissing and making out with a girl for cameras in sexy lingerie.

Former Disney actress also confirmed on Twitter that she will indeed be seen doing lots with girls onscreen in her new upcoming show. Famous In Love will feature Bella Thorne pulling off the steamy girl-on-girl make-out scene, Just Jared Jr. reported.

But I do kiss a girl in the show 😉 https://t.co/n0pJl0FViC — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 31, 2017

Not only this, Bella Thorne’s character will also be seen showing off side boobs and side butt. Co-showrunner Marlene King says that character of Paige has been made much sexier than it is in the book, Deadline reported.

“[They’ve] really edged it up and made it more dramatic and sexy than the book. [Audience will see] occasional side boob, side butt, and amazing clothes, great hair, and beautiful cast, as well as a menage a quatre.”

Thorne further revealed that apart from steamy scenes with girls, her character will be in love with more than three different people at a time.

“For Paige especially, because she does fall in love with three characters, maybe four, who knows?”

Famous In Love is based on the novel of the same name written by Rebecca Serle. It will follow the story of Paige, played by Thorne, a normal college student who gets a break in Hollywood. She will be seen trying to balance her new star-studded life and her normal college life.

Bella Thorne opened about her sexuality during a Twitter conversation with a fan. She confirmed that she is bisexual and openly posted her pictures of getting intimate with her brother’s ex Bella Pendergast.

Disney’s Shake It Up star says she relates to the character of Paige on a personal level.

“Paige will struggle a lot with who she is and who everybody wants her to be, and I’ve been there….It’s not a fun road to go down to look in the mirror and have absolutely no idea who you are. Everybody will try to change you and with social media, people will try to tear you down and make you something you are not”

Bella has herself admitted to being criticized for her choice of posts on social media. In her interview with Playboy, former Disney star clearly said that she will not change and add filters on her real-self.

“People often don’t want to get to know the real you; they only want to get to know the person they think you are. For me, that means people are constantly trying to change me, every second of the day, especially on social media. I’m not fed up with social media—I understand it—but people like to comment on how my image is too edgy, that I’m too edgy, and on how they wish I looked. It’s a lot of ‘do this, don’t do that.'”

Marlene King also teased to fans in an interview with TV Guide that the show will have all the drama and mystery like Pretty Little Liars.

“It’s as twisty and curvy as Pretty Little Liars but the twists are dramatic. If a dead body comes, I know what to do with it.”

Bella Thorne has opened about her struggle after coming out as bisexual at many occasions. She revealed in an interview with Maxim that it has become hard for her to work in the industry after posting nude pictures.

“It is hard in this business for us. It really is. I have already had people talk shit to me. And it comes from people in the industry, not even fans. I’ve had studios tell me my image is too ‘out there,’ hinting at it but not really saying it.”

However, hatred and criticism have not stopped Bella Thorne from posting nude photographs. She increased the temperature by posting a naked picture of herself by the window, wearing velvet heels. She captioned the image saying, “Trippy little bug.”

Famous In Love will premiere on April 18, 2017, on Freeform. Bella Thorne will be seen in sexy and glamorous look, making out with girls and boys of the tinsel town.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]