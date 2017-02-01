Miley Cyrus Is Still Causing Drama For ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus may have waved bye bye to her seat on The Voice following her stint on Season 11, but rumors are swirling that she’s still causing drama for the show.

According to reports, Miley’s departure from the show back in December allegedly caused some mixed reactions from her former co-coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys that’s reportedly now spilling over into the upcoming round of shows before she returns later this year.

An inside source recently alleged to Radar Online that Miley’s recent departure from the series is allegedly causing serious tension between Alicia and returning coach Gwen Stefani – who took over Cyrus’s seat for the upcoming season of The Voice – while a separate source is also claiming that the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s impending return for Season 13 is also reportedly causing drama and uncertainty when it comes to Adam’s future with the show.

An insider recently claimed that Miley departing The Voice after Season 11 wrapped late last year has reportedly caused some bad blood with Keys and Stefani as they film the upcoming round of shows, as it was recently claimed that the two are supposedly at odds on the set following Cyrus’s departure.

“Alicia and Gwen have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives,” the site’s The Voice source claimed of the duo, alleging that Keys resents Cyrus being bumped from the show until Season 13 debuts in the second half of 2017, which may have caused a feud between the two.

“Alicia and Miley got super close last season [and] Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season,” continued the source, months after it was announced that Miley would be sitting out the upcoming cycle of The Voice to make way for Gwen.

However, it sounds like Stefani has no plans to let the alleged tension over Cyrus get to her on the set ahead of Season 12’s big premiere this month.

“Gwen knows that she has more pull that Alicia does,” Radar Online claimed amid reports the two aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye and may be caught in a feud over Miley, “because she has a super solid relationship with all of the executives on the show.”

The latest feud reports from The Voice set come after the site initially claimed last year that Miley Cyrus had supposedly found herself in a nasty feud with former co-coach Adam Levine, as sources alleged that the twosome were not get along on the set.

Though Cyrus and Levine never officially confirmed their widely reported feud, an insider alleged after it was announced that Cyrus would be returning for Season 13 and not Season 12 that Levine was supposedly “highly considering” making the upcoming round of shows his last to avoid being by Miley’s side once again.

“[Adam was] just really glad that Miley is gone and Gwen is coming back,” the insider alleged of the supposed The Voice feud back in November. “Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever.”

But while sources are claiming that Miley’s name is still on the lips of The Voice’s remaining coaches, they’re not the only ones who can’t seem to stop thinking about Cyrus’s latest coaching stint on the popular NBC series.

Fans of the show also can’t seem to stop talking about Miley following her coaching gig on The Voice last year, which could be causing even more drama for those behind-the-scenes.

Some vocal The Voice viewers haven’t exactly championed Cyrus’s impending return to the NBC show on social media in recent weeks, even urging producers to reconsider bringing her back later this year in some pretty scathing tweets by claiming that they have no plans to tune in while Cyrus in on the coaching panel.

“NEVER AGAIN MILEY!!!!! Ratings will plummet if you take the risk,” Twitter user @jami_leary recently tweeted out to The Voice prior to Cyrus’s return for Season 13 and @Stephan092895 wrote on the social media site of Cyrus amid the feud rumors, “I will no longer watch The Voice if they insist on keeping an anti-American like Miley on the show!!”

“Miley is the reason why I WON’T watch The Voice anymore,” @cindyparkerearp added following Cyrus’s appearance on the Season 12 finale. “Just sayin’.”

What do you think of Miley Cyrus still causing drama for The Voice following her departure?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]