Andi Dorfman To Dish On Dating And Josh’s ‘BIP’ Proposal In New Tell-All

Andi Dorfman is okay with telling all about her personal life, so she’s doing it again. The Bachelorette star is set to release her second book early next year. USA Today reports that Andi Dorfman’s new book will be titled Single State of Mind and it will detail her adventures as a single woman living and dating in New York City. Dorfman will reportedly dish on her dating experiences using “celebrity Tinder” and explain what it was like watching her ex-fiancé Josh Murray propose to Amanda Stanton on last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

According to Us Weekly, Andi Dorfman’s book will be released by Gallery Books on January 30, 2018. The book will look back on Andi’s 2015 move from Atlanta to New York City and include anecdotes on her apartment search, dating apps, and Murray’s high-profile (and now broken) second engagement.

Last spring, Dorfman talked to Us about her move to the Big Apple and her happy, post-Bachelorette life.

“A few years ago, I was in a courtroom in Atlanta, content,” Dorfman said. “Totally good. Now, I’m like, ‘Holy s**t. I live in New York. This is my life.’ No one is going to choose happiness for you. You have to choose it yourself. I decided to get lost in New York. It was the best decision of my life.”

Still, Andi has been vocal about her emotional breakup from Murray and the fact that she started journaling in order to cope with it. Her journal entries spawned the idea for her first book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After.

“I never planned on writing this book,” Andi told Us of her first book last year.

“I was going through a very public breakup, but I didn’t want to talk about it. I decided to start journaling…The story was really born out of my personal diary of this breakup.”

Dorfman told USA Today that It’s Not Okay was her way of bonding with other women.

“It was kind of my way of saying, ‘Look, girl, I’ve been there; I’ve done it. I got you. We’re in this together,'” Andi said.

Andi Dorfman’s first tell-all was a New York Times bestseller, although Dorfman’s exes Murray and Nick Viall weren’t exactly fans of the tell-all. But there’s no denying that Andi Dorfman’s buzzy read was practically another cast member on last season’s Bachelor in Paradise. Andi and her book were repeatedly mentioned on the ABC summertime reality show as her exes came face to face and swapped stories about their past with Andi.

Both Bachelorette alums were mentioned in Andi Dorfman’s book, but they disagreed on how truthful she was regarding their relationships with her. Dorfman described Murray as “emotionally abusive” in her book, and she accused him of shaming her for sleeping with Viall in The Bachelorette fantasy suite. Murray later described Andi Dorfman’s first book as “pure fiction.”

“[Andi] has not-so-kind things to say, and it’s very unfortunate that she would depict me in such a false way,” Murray said during a date with Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise last summer. “I can’t comment on specific things in any kind of book that my ex has written because it’s a fictional story. There’s stuff that’s so ludicrous — how do you comment on something like that?”

Nick Viall told E! News that he is not a fan of Andi’s book, but he admitted that what Dorfman wrote about him was mostly true, although he added that she sometimes leaves out key pieces of information in her stories.

“It’s not my favorite book,” the current Bachelor star said of Dorfman’s tell-all.

“I’m familiar with the book. I’m in it a little bit. I don’t know Andi to be the most honest person. What Andi does is she has a tendency of omitting information. That being said, the things that are written about me, as far as like the events that happened and things that were said, a large part of it did happen, so I can’t say that it’s a fictional book. It might be missing some information, but a lot of the things she wrote about did happen.”

