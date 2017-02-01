Are Dove Cameron And Thomas Doherty Dating? Young Stars Head To London Together

Dove Cameron looks to have a new love interest in her life in the form of Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty. Cameron recently traveled to London to spend time with the Scottish actor, sparking speculation amongst her fans that the pair are dating. Whilst neither Cameron or Doherty are yet to confirm the rumors, they continue to share photos of each other on social media, including one snap from Doherty that appears to feature Cameron wearing pajamas in a London hotel.

According to Just Jared, Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty, who are both 21-years-old have shared numerous photos together to their Twitter and Snapchat accounts over the course of the past few days. From the photographs, Cameron and Doherty appear to be sharing a hotel room in London, with one snap even capturing the pair moisturizing in the bathroom together.

Did Dove Cameron Just Confirm She's Dating Her 'Descendants 2' Co-Star Thomas Doherty? https://t.co/D4RzOY8HU8 pic.twitter.com/DHLSKCWiks — Girlfriend (@GirlfriendMAG) February 1, 2017

Whilst it remains entirely possible that the pair has simply become good friends through filming the upcoming Disney Channel movie Descendants 2, Cameron’s decision to travel all the way to London to share a hotel room with Doherty would suggest that there’s something more between the young stars. What’s more, Snapchat posts from both Cameron and Doherty appear to show the pair taking in the sights of the British capital together, with Doherty sharing a series of snaps featuring Cameron on the London Underground.

Cameron and Doherty first met in 2016 whilst filming for Descendants 2, an upcoming Disney Channel movie set to be released this summer. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 original, which also starred Dove Cameron. After the success of the first film, Disney quickly announced that they’d ordered a sequel with Thomas Doherty cast to play the role of Harry, the son of Captain Hook, whilst some of the original movie’s cast members, including Sarah Jeffery, confirmed that they wouldn’t return for the sequel.

Prior to her rumored relationship with Thomas Doherty, Dove Cameron had a long-term relationship with fellow Disney Channel star Ryan McCartan. The pair first began dating in 2013 before announcing their engagement on April 14, 2016. However, the engagement was called off and the pair split up in October 2016.

According to Teen Vogue, following the break-up, Cameron has completely cut McCartan out of her life. Just last week, she shared a throwback photo on Instagram, however, fans quickly noticed that McCartan had been cropped out of the original photo. With the pair no longer together, it’s no surprise that Cameron would want to crop McCartan out of her Instagram posts, however, there’s speculation that McCartan’s latest single “When You Went Away” is about their romance, suggesting he hasn’t moved on from the relationship like Cameron has.

If Dove is dating Thomas Doherty it would well and truly cement the end of her relationship with Ryan McCartan. However, the pair may still have to work together on future Disney Channel movies, which could prove awkward if Cameron’s new love interest Thomas Doherty is also on set.

Cameron’s suspected new love interest Doherty is relatively unknown as an actor. At 21-years-old Doherty graduated one of Scotland’s top acting schools, The MGA Academy of Performing Arts. Since then, he’s starred in The First Time, Bunch of Mad Stuff and of course, the upcoming Descendants 2 alongside Dove Cameron. Much like Cameron, Doherty will be well known to Disney Channel viewers, having starred in the British Disney Channel’s musical drama called The Lodge, which is heading to the U.S. this year.

