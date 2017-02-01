Kristen Stewart Confirms ‘Twilight’ Return, Robert Pattinson Not Interested?

Kristen Stewart has come a long way from Twilight zone but she is still interested in the vampire series. The Café Society actress has once again made Twilight fans happy by saying that she will be the first one to read the installment.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson gained worldwide fame from the vampire fantasy movie franchise, Twilight. Kristen and Robert were also dating during this time and fans just could not get enough of them. The Personal Shopper actress recently told Press Association that five movies were justice to Twilight franchise.

“We kind of finished the series. We made five movies. I think we kind of did it justice. I would definitely be the first to read it, yeah.”

There is no official confirmation if Stephenie Meyer’s new installation is in works but co-chairman of Lionsgate Motion Group, Patrick Wachsberger told Screen Daily that Twilight Saga reboot is a possibility.

“It’s a possibility [Twilight reboot]. Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephanie. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her.”

During her interview with Uproxx, Kristen Stewart confirmed that she would love to do another Twilight movie if it ever happens.

“I was so genuinely, heavily entrenched in that, and not in a way that felt like an obligation. Even though after the first one, which stood alone, it lasted a long time. It’s hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it. But that doesn’t mean I want to keep doing it. But if other people? Yeah, sure. To be honest with you: I would be interested.”

Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend did make sure to clear the air that new Twilight movie or reboot will not affect her emotionally.

“I’d be kind of fascinated, but it wouldn’t emotionally affect me one way or the other.”

Robert Pattinson never officially showed any interest in working in a Twilight reboot movie.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up in 2012 after Stewart was snapped getting intimate with Snow White and The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

The actress then released a public apology to Robert Pattinson. They were known to be in an on and off again relationship after that, which did not last. They finally called it quits in late 2012.

Stewart took her time and kept low-profile for a while before starting to date assistant Alicia Cargile. Robert Pattinson is known to be happily involved in a long-term relationship with British singer FKA Twigs.

However, at one point or another Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have opened about their harsh breakup. The two actors have not come face-to-face since they have broken apart.

In Esquire’s September issue of 2016, Robert Pattinson tried to normalize the fact that young people make mistakes and breakup with Kristen Stewart was not such a big deal.

“S––– happens, you know? It’s just young people it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a s–––?”

Pattinson further added that talking and dealing with the breakup is difficult.

“The hardest part was talking about it afterward. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict. It’s like that scene in Doubt [the 2008 film in which Philip Seymour Hoffman plays a priest suspected of inappropriate behavior], where he’s talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you’ve got to go and collect all the feathers.”

Kristen Stewart also set the record straight during her interview with NY Times that it was other people’s wish to make her relationship with Pattinson movie-like, and the fact that they were made into a product.

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product. It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have happily moved on in their lives. Kristen Stewart is currently dating Stella Maxwell. Share your insights in the comment below about Twilight reboot.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Lionsgate]