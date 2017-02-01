Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Surface In Venice After Weeks Of Dating

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are currently enjoying one another’s company in Europe.

Weeks after publicly confirming their relationship, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrived in Venice, where they reportedly looked smitten as they walked through town after spending several days in the area.

On January 31, the Daily Mail shared photos of the new couple making their way out of a building. According to the report, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrived in Florence several days ago, where they were spotted sightseeing, before traveling to the Belmond Villa San Michele in Venice.

Years ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent their wedding night at the Belmond Villa San Michele, where suites can cost up to $7,000 per night.

In the photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, the 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer was seen looking stylish in a long dark jacket and round-lensed glasses. Meanwhile, The Weeknd kept it casual in a hoodie and dark pants.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first met one another in late 2015, when they both were featured as performers at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“There were sparks when they first met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015. They both performed and The Weeknd was just taken by Selena,” an insider said, via the Daily Mail.

At the time of the event, Selena Gomez was involved in an on-and-off relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, while The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid, who starred in last year’s show alongside her older sister, Gigi Hadid.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have remained in Europe for several days, they are expected to be back in Los Angeles later this month to attend the 2017 Grammy Awards. As TMZ revealed to readers last month, the couple is expected to be “attached at the hip through Grammy weekend.”

According to the report, The Weeknd has allegedly made Selena Gomez his plus one for Clive Davis’ party on the eve of the award show and he’s also doing what he can to ensure that they will be seated alongside one another during the show.

In addition to their allegedly upcoming appearance at the Grammy Awards, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will reportedly soon travel to his hometown in Canada.

“For The Weeknd, no place says love more than Italy and that’s one of the reasons he wanted to spend time there with [Selena Gomez],” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “Their trip was bomb. They saw some historical sights, laughed, and found this cute little chain length fence and put a love lock on it!”

“The Weeknd loves traveling with [Selena Gomez] and wants to take her to Toronto next and give her a personal tour of his old stomping grounds,” the source added.

Prior to her relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was faced with emotional hardships, which she ultimately addressed in a statement to People Magazine.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” she said on August 30 of last year. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

A short time later, Us Weekly revealed that the singer had reportedly checked into a rehab facility in Tennessee to focus on her mental health issues.

“[Selena Gomez] is dealing with lupus, but this break is to focus on her mental health,” a source close to the pop star told the magazine. “She can go to a very dark place.”

According to the report, the facility, which was located just outside of Nashville, is described as a “private and quiet place,” but “super intense.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]