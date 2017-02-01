NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Talk Centers Around Cleveland, San Francisco

NFL rumors are swirling that the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are considering a trade for New England back-up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.

The latest news comes from the Plain Dealer as the Cleveland Browns begin their preparations for the 2017 NFL Draft. In assessing the college stars available in the upcoming selection, the article addressed rumors that Jimmy Garoppolo is the subject of trade talk within the organization.

“Sources say the Browns’ interest in Garoppolo is real and that they’ll try to trade for him depending on how their draft evaluations go over the next five weeks or so. If the Browns decide to draft Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson in the first round, they’ll be much less likely to pursue the Patriots’ backup — but wouldn’t rule it out.”

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team with an interest in Jimmy Garoppolo, NFL rumors suggest. The San Francisco 49ers also have a need at the position, and presumptive head coach Kyle Shanahan — who is preparing for the Super Bowl this week as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator — could push his new team to go after Jimmy Garoppolo.

Browns will 'strongly consider' trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, report says https://t.co/nUooCvEIp1 pic.twitter.com/O6LetGt8N8 — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) February 1, 2017

The trade asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo may be too steep for either team to consider, according to Sports Illustrated. NFL rumors have suggested that the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers would surrender their first-round draft pick to acquire the back-up quarterback. The article noted that the trade asking price of a first-round selection for Jimmy Garoppolo was “delusional” and “not happening.”

Jimmy Garoppolo — who is preparing for his second Super Bowl in three years — is drawing interest from both squads as the QB-desperate Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers look to improve offensively after ranking No. 30 and No. 31, respectively, in the 2016 regular season. Only the Los Angeles Rams had a worse offense thank the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers did in 2016, and that squad has Jared Goff as their future prospective starter after drafting him as the No. 1 overall pick last year.

Jimmy Garoppolo has limited playing in his three-year playing career. Through the end of the 2016 regular season, the quarterback has played in 17 games combined. Jimmy Garoppolo — who started the first two games this season before going down with an injury — is 63-of-94 passing with 690 yards and five touchdowns. The quarterback owns a 106.2 passer rating thanks in large part to having never thrown an interception in the NFL.

While Jimmy Garoppolo does not have the starting experience both the Cleveland Browns or the San Francisco 49ers would desire in their next starter, the Eastern Illinois University product does have experience preparing for the postseason thanks to his time with the New England Patriots. In addition to preparing for Sunday’s contest, Jimmy Garoppolo also was a rookie on the Super Bowl XLIX squad that came from behind to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

While the NFL rumors center around trade possibilities for the back-up QB, Jimmy Garoppolo could also choose to stay with the New England Patriots. NBC Sports reported that Jimmy Garoppolo — who is eligible to be a free agent in 2018 — could sign a one-year deal as the presumptive heir to Tom Brady’s role if the 39-year-old decides to retire in the near future.

“Garropolo could decide in 12 months to do a short-term deal that pays him at the top of the backup market (and maybe the bottom of the starter market) in an effort to see just how much longer Tom Brady will choose to stay. For older quarterbacks, the decline can come very, very quickly. For Brady, who turns 40 in August, how many more years does he really have left?”

Do you agree with the NFL rumors suggesting Jimmy Garoppolo could be headed to the Cleveland Browns or the San Francisco 49ers via trade this offseason? Continue to follow the Inquisitr for more on this developing story.

[Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]