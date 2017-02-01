Mariah Carey Lures Fiancé James Packer With Alluring Leggings and Sexy Garter

Mariah Carey has revealed to her fans what her new album cover is going to look like once it hits the shelves, posing seductively in a pair of alluring leggings and sporting a sexy white garter around her upper right thigh. The superstar singer has recorded on her new album, a break-up ballad called “I Don’t” after the mega-recording artist called off her wedding with former fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer. The sultry superstar rubbed a little salt in the wounds after she posed in a wedding themed photoshoot for the new album cover.

In the photo, the busty Mariah is pictured sprawled out across the backseat of a Rolls Royce, the diva wearing fishnet stockings and a white garter around her upper right thigh. The 46-year-old does look exceptionally busty in the shot, and it has been rumored that the pic may just be there to let her former fiancé see what he is missing out on. Mariah shared the busty “wedding” pic with her fans on Tuesday when she shared the image on social media site Twitter, captioning the image, “Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don’t, coming out this Friday.”

The Mariah‘s World starlet further teased fans on Instagram with news of the album’s release. This time posting a pic of herself giving herself a hug, clearly exposing her naked wedding ring finger. The mother-of-two looked super sexy as she wore a very flesh revealing red cut-out gown and looking very sultry next to a roaring fire. The image posted to draw attention to the album’s release date, with the caption, “Mariah Carey I DON’T#4DaysIDon’t.”

The multi-platinum recording artist gave her fans a glimpse of her new single during the season finale of her reality TV show, Mariah‘s World, recording the break-up ballad during the show’s finale, before giving back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka a quick kiss.

“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time to just process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through. If you are not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

New Romance

Since her break-up with former fiancé James Packer, Mariah has wasted no time climbing aboard the singles train, snagging herself a new beau almost as quickly as she said I don’t. Mariah has made it quite known that her new love interest is one of her backup dancers, Bryan Tanaka. The two were seen jetting off to Hawaii together for some tropical loving and warm ocean smooching. It seems as though Mariah has no issues with the 13-year age gap between herself and the 33-year-old dancer, deciding that she is not going to have a “woe in me festival” about the break-up.

Tanaka has admitted that he has always had a keen interest in his boss, for many years now, and confessed that he was happy about the break-up.

“This is like a whole new start…there’s no doubt I’m going to go after her with my whole heart because she’s the girl of my dreams, it just feels right.”

Mariah‘s Love Dust

It seems that Mariah’s new beau is head over heels for the sexy singer, admitting that he has had eyes on her for years. During their time together in Hawaii, the couple enjoyed some alone time smooching in the warm ocean waters of the island. The 33-year-old Tanaka has expressed his bewilderment over the temptress, whispering sweet nothings into her ear while two spent some time together.

“This whole experience is magical to me, there’s something really special going on. This is one of the most beautiful moments…that I will never forget.”

During a conversation between the two, Bryan told the brunette beauty that he just wants her to be happy and that he doesn’t want things to be weird between them. The love bug definitely seems to have its claws dug deep these two love birds, the sexy Mariah seemingly getting over the ex-fiancé in the best way possible.

