Kourtney Kardashian Seen With Kids After Scott Disick Parties With Models

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are definitely not back on.

Although several reports claimed the on-again, off-again couple was back on nearly two years after their split, new photos of Disick in Miami with a couple of models have made it crystal clear that they are not involved in a romance.

On February 1, the Daily Mail shared photos of Disick enjoying the company of not one, but two mystery women in Miami. As the reality star spent time on the beach and by a pool, he made his relationship status clear as Kourtney Kardashian surfaced in Los Angeles with their children.

In one photo of Disick, the father of three was seen in a pool with his arms wrapped around a brunette woman. In a second photo, he was seen lounging poolside with a blonde.

Prior to his trip to Miami, Scott Disick was reportedly caught with numerous on multiple occasions during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. According to a report by Page Six, Disick seemed to be back to his partying ways at the days-long event.

“He had a pretty wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in his hot tub,” said a source. “He has only been out at night, and stays out till 7:00 a.m. partying and sleeps all day.”

He had also reportedly been closing down the Tao nightclub pop-up, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and her family recently returned to Los Angeles after spending several days in Costa Rica. Since then, Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted with her two youngest kids, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, in Calabasas. As Hollywood Life revealed on January 31, Kourtney Kardashian looked happy as she held her daughter with one hand and the hand of her son with another.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before splitting in 2015 and share three children together, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

Although the couple’s relationship wasn’t the most stable when they were dating, as fans saw on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian dedicated herself to making it work until shocking photos of Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, hit the web. In the photos, Disick and Bartoli were seen getting cozy with one another on a beach in the South of France.

Since their split, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have remained in close contact with one another for the sake of their children and are often seen together.

While the Kardashian and Jenner family has stayed silent in regard to Disick’s recent behavior, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly upset about the public manner in which he chooses to hook up with other women.

“Khloe [Kardashian] thinks Scott should keep his make out sessions private,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 31. “The kids are getting older and for their sake, he should be more careful about what he does in public. Khloe hates to see Kourt go through this again — seeing Scott’s flings go viral.”

The source went on to explain that Khloe Kardashian found Scott Disick’s antics to be “embarrassing,” and suggested that she was concerned about the recent reboot of his party-boy lifestyle.

“[Scott Disick] partying freaks her out. First he goes MIA in Dubai, then he’s going wild in Sundance and now he’s partying like a 21-year old in Miami,” the insider added.

Prior to Disick being spotted with his mystery women in Miami, Kourtney Kardashian was seen with her rumored flame, Justin Bieber, in Los Angeles.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick and their kids, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]