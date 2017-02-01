‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Teaser: Christian Grey Wants To Spank Anastasia [Video]

Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker, the much-anticipated second installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, will hit the theaters on February 10. But ahead of the premiere of the film, Jamie Dornan, who stars as Christian Grey, offered a tantalizing sneak peek that shows Christian threatening to spank Anastasia, when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 31.

In Fifty Shades Darker, Dornan, 34, continues his portrayal of the billionaire Christian Grey and the evolution of his BDSM relationship with Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) two years after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, the first film in the trilogy,

The clip shows Christian and Anastasia at an auction. A week of luxury at Christian’s home in Aspen is on the auction block, and Christian is taken aback when Anastasia makes a $24,000 bid.

Christian explains to Anastasia that the money was meant for her.

“And now it will go to someone who needs it,” Anastasia answered.

“I don’t know whether to worship at your feet or spank you,” Christian responded with a naughty glint in his eyes.

The sneak peek leaves fans hankering to see if Christian fulfills the threat to spank Anastasia. But fans will have to wait until February 10 to see what happens.

Dornan’s teaser comes after an extended 2-minute trailer was released on Monday, January 2, 2017. The trailer shows previously unseen footage, with Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” playing in the background.

The two star actors Johnson (Anastasia Steele) and Dornan (Christian Grey) have been promoting their movie ahead of the February 10 premiere on late night shows.

While Dornan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the upcoming movie.

They spoofed the scene from Fifty Shades of Grey where Anastasia first meets Christian in his office by playing a “Mad Lib Theater” version of it. Jimmy plays Christian Grey while Johnson reprises her role as Anastasia Steele (see video below).

In the skit, Christian (Jimmy Fallon), 42, and Anastasia, 27, meet in the office, but instead of the normal dialogue they change the lines with “Mad Libs.” The result was the two engaging in a crazy conversation about Christian “pinching in the gym” and Anastasia moving “to Detroit with Beyonce.”

Earlier in the day, Dornan was promoting the film in a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with yet another spoof of the movie. In the spoof, DeGeneres, 59, dressed in a red shirt and fake cleavage, pretends to be a kinky Staples employee seducing her customer. She brings out of her Staples bag containing items such as a stapler and a pencil sharpener.

“The moment I walked into Staples, I just knew I had to have you in my life,” Dornan says relaxing on a bed.

“Well, I brought toys,” DeGeneres answers.

Dornan eyes her warily as she repeatedly snaps her staple.

“I’m not really into that. I don’t think anybody is into that,” he said.

We learn on the show that Dornan isn’t into BDSM despite portraying Grey in the movie.

“The funny thing is, pretty much everything you find in the red room, you’ve used a version of, but not for the same effect,” he said. “Like, it’s more for riding a horse or something. Or doing up a bag that’s particularly full and if you’re using a buckle; that kind of thing. You have the skill set and you kind of surprise yourself. Most of it—I have to admit—I was very green about all that stuff.”

He made it clear that his wife Amelia Warner wasn’t into BDSM either.

“She hasn’t told me, so I’m in the dark,” he said in response to the question whether his wife was into BDSM.

He also said he had never taken toys from the set home to her.

“I don’t think she wants a used prop,” he said.

In the second film of the trilogy, Christian Grey sets out to win back Anastasia and accepts that he has to make changes to win her back.

“Christian, he can’t foresee his life without [Anastasia], and he’s going to do anything to get her back,” Dornan explained. “She wants him to make massive changes, because obviously, he has a few flaws. There are some things about the way he treats her that she really isn’t that into. He makes big sacrifices for her and compromises in the second movie, because he just knows he needs her.”

So he woos Anastasia by showing his softer side.

“We see him smile a lot more in the second movie. There are a few lighter moments. Dakota, in the first movie, she gets all the gags—and I’m pretty serious,” Dornan said. “It’s a bit more evenly spread.”

The third installment in the trilogy will hit the theaters on February 9, 2018. The first of the trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released in 2015.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]